Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 07:27 PM IST

India, All India

377 anniversary: ‘People have started accepting us, but king way to go’

THE ASIAN AGE. | GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 7:04 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 7:04 pm IST

Talking to this correspondent, two members of the community share how their lives have changed since the judgement.

The Supreme Court handed victory to 34 people from across India who challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a British-era law that criminalised consensual, adult, same-sex relationships and fostered a climate of fear and discrimination against the entire Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court handed victory to 34 people from across India who challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a British-era law that criminalised consensual, adult, same-sex relationships and fostered a climate of fear and discrimination against the entire Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: It’s been a year, this day, a historic judgement was passed in which LGBT Indians were given the same freedom, equality and dignity as others in the society.

The Supreme Court handed victory to 34 people from across India who challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a British-era law that criminalised consensual, adult, same-sex relationships and fostered a climate of fear and discrimination against the entire Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community.

Talking to this correspondent, two members of the community share how their lives have changed since the judgement.

After the Supreme Court verdict, Ganesh (name changed), a gay man, said that there has been no change in their lifestyle but they are not scared legally.

Kushboo, the drag queen said that it didn't change much as he was already publicly performing. It just made it easier at the social level. The verdict legitimised the entire community, love and primarily privacy. Before the verdict, he was already open in public about his sexuality.

Speaking on the professional front, Ganesh said that there are no such changes as sexuality has nothing to do with their capabilities.

“Hosting queer shows has become easier now. After the order, I applied at two places confidently, people acknowledge my work and art. I started wearing nail polish confidently, being frank about my partner, going out to restaurants on dates. People have publicly started fairly accepting us,” Kushboo added.

Talking about the future, Ganesh said that it's a long battle ahead. “We need to change the mindset. The young generation needs to help as they are broad-minded,” he added.

Kushboo said that it's just a start, its the first step. There is a lot of work that is needed to be done like the community needs access to many laws like adoption, medical welfare and many more.

The community is fighting on two fronts; socially and legally. Though they have won the legal battle, there is a long road ahead to reach the social sanction.  Social awareness and discussion need to continue.

Tags: section 377, lgbtq, pride, supreme court
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

The apex court's observation came on a petition filed by advocate M C Mehta with respect to the expansion of the fourth phase of the metro project in the state. (Photo: File)

'Delhi Metro can't incur losses': SC slams Kejriwal govt over free rides for women

Police said they are verifying the facts, after which appropriate action will be taken. (Photo: Representational)

Female journalist says filmed at lingerie store, files police complaint

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, met Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar's mother on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

HD Kumaraswamy meets mother of arrested Cong leader Shivakumar

According to the 40-year-old, the most evident change since the landmark judgement has been an increase in the visibility of LGBTQ people, and the community has the mainstream media as well as social media to thank for it.(Photo: PTI)

1 year after Sec 377: stirrings of change but long way to inclusivity

MOST POPULAR

1

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

2

Rare of its kind, two-headed snake spotted in Indonesia

3

WhatsApp group admin takes role seriously; rates posts, deletes members not upto mark

4

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

5

Reliance rolls out JioFiber, offering minimum 100 Mpbs speed for Rs 699 a month

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham