Friday, Aug 06, 2021 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

  India   All India  06 Aug 2021  Major boost to Delhi Metro, Pink Line becomes network's longest corridor
India, All India

Major boost to Delhi Metro, Pink Line becomes network's longest corridor

PTI
Published : Aug 6, 2021, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2021, 10:59 am IST

The 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which spans 38 stations, has been fully linked for the first time

Now, with the missing link plugged after much delay, Delhi Metro's Pink Line has become its longest operational corridor. (Photo: PTI)
 Now, with the missing link plugged after much delay, Delhi Metro's Pink Line has become its longest operational corridor. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a major boost for Delhi Metro, a small segment of its Pink Line at Trilokpuri, which had proved a bottleneck for the DMRC authorities for a long time, was inaugurated on Friday, making it the longest operational corridor of the network.

With this, the 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which spans 38 stations, has been fully linked for the first time.

 

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal jointly inaugurated the section of about 289 metre between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, via video-conferencing.

The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018.

However, a small portion in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area had become a bottleneck, due to which the line remained disjointed there.

Now, with the missing link plugged after much delay, Delhi Metro's Pink Line has become its longest operational corridor.

And, it will also connect important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar, officials said.

 

The end-to-end linking of the Pink Line will also immensely benefit residents of east Delhi or people travelling to that region, as the gap at Trilokpuri was causing the corridor to be operated in two separate segments.

The gap in the line was expected to be plugged by September 2020, but it was delayed due to repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources had said early October.

The bottleneck near Trilokpuri station had risen due to multiple issues, including land acquisition, resulting in a portion of the metro segment, then about a few kilometres, remaining incomplete, rendering the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station a terminus.

Passenger services on the line is slated to begin from 3 pm onwards on Friday.

 

DMRC authorities said with this seamless connectivity, commuters will also save time and money.

Tags: delhi metro, pink line corridor, trilokpuri, delhi metro pink line
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,15,844 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India logs 44,643 new cases, 464 fatalities

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, August 5, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo).

Centre foregoes retro tax power

Air Arabia flight G9-426 departed to Sharjah at 3:50 am with 69 passengers on board while Emirates operated EK 531 to Dubai with 99 passengers. (AFP Photo)

After UAE allows passengers, flights to Sharjah, Dubai resume from Cochin Airport

The Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Allegations of snooping serious, if correct: SC on Pegasus row

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham