Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 | Last Update : 12:42 PM IST

135th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,963,239

56,626

Recovered

1,327,200

45,540

Deaths

40,739

919

Maharashtra46826530552116476 Tamil Nadu2734602148154461 Andhra Pradesh1864611043541681 Karnataka151449746792804 Delhi1402321261164044 Uttar Pradesh104388605581857 West Bengal83800589621846 Telangana7095850814576 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
  India   All India  06 Aug 2020  Gujarat: 8 dead as fire breaks out at Shrey hospital in Ahmedabad
India, All India

Gujarat: 8 dead as fire breaks out at Shrey hospital in Ahmedabad

ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2020, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2020, 9:49 am IST

Firefighters have managed to control the fire which broke out at the ICU of the hospital

The fire started around 3.30 am in the ICU unit of Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. (Photo-Twitter)
  The fire started around 3.30 am in the ICU unit of Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. (Photo-Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Eight people lost their live  after a massive fire broke out at Shrey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday (August 5) night. The fire erupted at the fourth floor of the hospital located in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area. 

It is learnt that 35 other patients were shifted to other hospitals following the fire incident at the hospital. Firefighters have managed to control the fire which broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the incident and said that he was saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. 

The prime minister added that he spoke to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel over the incident.

PM Modi has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased. He announced that Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured due to the fire.

Tags: gujarat, ahmedabad, hospital fire, gujarat cm vijay rupani
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Discharged from hospital, Shivraj Chouhan sent to home quarantine for a week

A CRPF jawan stands guard along a street on the first day of the two-day curfew in Srinagar, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (PTI)

J&K: UN holds discussion behind closed doors over Pakistan’s request

Journalists hold signs during a protest against restrictions of the Internet and mobile phone networks at the Kashmir Press Club during a lockdown in Srinagar. (File Photo- AFP )

Amnesty International seeks end to curbs on J&K politicians, journalists

Mumbai city received 100 mm rainfall in six hours, while Palghar district received 460 mm rainfall. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rains shut Mumbai trains, roads

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham