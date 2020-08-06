Intense rainfall batters Mumbai, police urges citizens to stay indoors

We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it's extremely essential, the city police tweeted

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai city, seen in the picture low lying area of Mumbai like wadala under rain flooded water on Tuesday. (DC Photo- Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: Heavy downpour continued to wreak havoc in Mumbai today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rainfall will continue in the financial capital and neigbouring areas even on Thursday.

"Extremely heavy rains will continue to batter Mumbai and neighbouring areas until Thursday," the IMD said in a special bulletin.

Mumbai police on Wednesday evening issued an alert, asking people not to venture outside unnecessarily. "We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it's extremely essential," the city police tweeted.

"Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or water logged areas. Please #Dial100 in any emergency. Take care & stay safe Mumbai," the cops added.

On Wednesday, incessant heavy rainfall and strong winds battered Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, disrupting suburban train and bus services. Three high-capacity cranes deployed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Raigad district collapsed due to gusty winds in the afternoon, but there was no casualty, an official said.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) lashed parts of Mumbai. Colaba recorded 22.9 cm while Santacruz recorded 8.8 cm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Wind speed reached 70 kmph and gusted at 107 kmph between 5pm and 5.15 pm in Colaba.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 70 kmph along and off the Mumbai and adjoining Konkan coast likely to continue till 6th morning and gradually reduce thereafter. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight and reduce from tomorrow 6th August," the special bulletin said.