Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 02:55 PM IST

India, All India

Where is Farooq Abdullah? DMK's Dayanidhi Maran asks Lok Sabha Speaker

ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 1:52 pm IST

According to sources, Farooq Abdullah is unwell and is at his residence.

'You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral,' Maran said in the lower house of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 'You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral,' Maran said in the lower house of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday raised the absence of Farooq Abdullah, the lawmaker from Srinagar, as the Lok Sabha debated the government's resolution to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Farooq Abdullah, a member of this House, is missing. He is arrested and we have no intimation. You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral," Maran said in the lower house of the Parliament.

According to sources, Farooq Abdullah is unwell and is at his residence.

Reading out from the rule book, the DMK leader also reiterated rules 230 and 231 of the Lok Sabha pertaining to the procedure for the arrest of a member of the Parliament.

The House was discussing the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Several leaders were allegedly put under 'house arrest' amid prevailing tensed situation over the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags: article 370, dmk, farooq abdullah, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Rains have lashed Delhi-NCR over the last two days, with Noida and Greater Noida witnessing a good spell of showers even as it led to waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

UP: Two minors killed as 'old house' collapses in rain

Nine villagers were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident, in which the victims were injured, and charged them with attempt to murder. (Photo: Representational)

7 men in MP, suspected to be kidnappers, beaten; 9 arrested

NSA Ajit Doval has been sent in Srinagar by Narendra Modi-led government to look up that local population has not been facing any problem due to the implementation of the decision. (Photo: AP)

Article 370 scrapped: NSA Ajit Doval send ground report from Kashmir

Ironically, after this decision was announced, Pakistan pledged its 'political, diplomatic and moral support' to Kashmiris. (photo: ANI)

'#GlobalTerroristPakistan' trends on Twitter

MOST POPULAR

1

Inside pics and details of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat will leave you amazed; read

2

India among 17 countries facing ‘extremely high’ water stress: report

3

This is the Apple iPhone 11 of our dreams

4

'#GlobalTerroristPakistan' trends on Twitter

5

Very few Huawei Mate X smartphones at September launch

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham