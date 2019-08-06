Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court declines plea allowing live streaming of Ayodhya case

PTI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 11:53 am IST

Nirmohi Akhara, one of the parties in Ayodhya dispute case, told SC that no Muslims were allowed to enter structure since 1934.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined the request of K N Govindacharya for audio and video recording or live streaming of the case that began in the morning. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court on Monday declined the request of K N Govindacharya for audio and video recording or live streaming of the case that began in the morning. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined the request of K N Govindacharya for audio and video recording or live streaming of the case that began in the morning, saying, "it is not currently feasible."

Nirmohi Akhara, one of the parties in the politically sensitive case of the Ayodhya land dispute, told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that no Muslims were allowed to enter the structure since 1934 and it has been in exclusive possession of the Akhara.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, was told by senior advocate Sushil Jain, appearing for Nirmohi Akhara, that it was seeking management and possession of the area. The Akhara counsel told the court that its suit was basically for belongings, possession and management rights.

"I am a registered body. My suit is basically for belongings, possession and management rights," said the Akhara counsel. He also told the court that the Akhara was in possession of the inner courtyard and Ram Janmasthan for hundreds of years.

"We were in possession of inner courtyard and Ram Janmasthan for hundreds of years. Outer courtyard having 'Sita Rasoi', 'Chabutra', 'Bhandar Grah' were in our possession and it was never a part of dispute in any case," the senior counsel told the bench.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer is conducting day-to-day hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation have failed.

It had on August 2 taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that the mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, have not resulted in any final settlement.

The mediation panel, also comprising spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu, had said in its report submitted on Thursday that the Hindu and the Muslim parties have not been able to find a solution to the vexatious dispute.

Tags: ayodhya, supreme court, land dispute case, ram mandir, babri masjid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Gautam Gambhir took a dig at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, saying the unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be sorted. (Photo: PTI)

‘Don’t worry, will sort it out son’: Gautam Gambhir reminds Shahid Afridi about 'aggression' in PoK

The timing has not been conveyed to the members, however, sources said if the proceedings of the Parliament extend to late evening then the meeting can be postponed to tomorrow, sources added. (Photo: File)

CWC meeting expected today over Kashmir issue

The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Raebareli. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Unnao rape survivor's lawyer airlifted to Delhi

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested a man who impersonated himself as an employee of the Secretariat and cheated public representatives on the pretext of providing them loans. (Representational Image)

Telangana man dupe legislators on pretext of giving loan, arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

10 things you should know before withdrawing cash using credit cards

2

First OnePlus 7T Pro image leaks

3

As government revokes Article 370, Indians rush to look for property in Kashmir

4

2019 set to be warmest year ever

5

Caught on camera: Amit Shah’s photo reveals Modi govt plan, goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham