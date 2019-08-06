Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 03:15 AM IST

Pak ‘rejects’ J&K bifurcation, vows to counter illegal steps

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 2:07 am IST

The joint sitting of the Pakistan Parliament convened on Tuesday will review the situation in J&K and along the LoC.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Pakistan on Monday reacted angrily and “rejected” the Indian government’s move on the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, vowing to “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps” amid strong indications that it could petition the United Nations Security Council or perhaps even the International Court of Justice against the move. In a strongly-worded statement, Islamabad said “no unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions”, and that this will never be acceptable to the “people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan” as it is an “internationally recognised disputed territory”. Islamabad further said: “As a party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps”, adding that it will support the Kashmiris’ “inalienable right to self-determination”. Late on Monday evening, Pakistan also said it had issued a “strong demarche to India”. In a statement, Islamabad said: “The (Pakistan) foreign secretary summoned the Indian high commissioner to the Foreign Office and conveyed a strong demarche on the announcements made and actions taken by the Government of India with regard to ... Jammu and Kashmir today.”

It said: “The foreign secretary conveyed Pakistan’s unequivocal rejection of these illegal actions as they are in breach of international law and several UN Security Council resolutions. Pakistan’s resolute condemnation of the unlawful actions aimed at further consolidating the illegal occupation of ... Jammu and Kashmir was underscored”.

According to reports from Islamabad, Pakistan President Arif Alvi also summoned a joint session of the Pakistan Parliament on Tuesday after these developments. Media reports cited by PTI said Pakistan PM Imran Khan had on Monday also termed India’s move to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution as “illegal”, and said it would “further deteriorate” ties between the nuclear-capable neighbours. The Pakistani PM reportedly made these remarks while speaking to Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad on the situation in Kashmir.

In a statement, the Pakistan foreign ministry said: “Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made today by the Indian government... Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory. No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan. As a party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.”

The joint sitting of the Pakistan Parliament convened on Tuesday will review the situation in J&K and along the LoC. It will also suggest to the government a plan of action to deal with the fallout of India’s decision.

Separately, Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa will hold a meeting of the corps commanders and discuss the security situation, Pakistan Television said.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also reportedly said Pakistan would request and appeal to the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, friendly countries and human rights organisations not to remain silent. “We intend to firmly highlight our stance in our meetings with the US delegation visiting Pakistan and with the international community at large”, he said.

The reaction from Pakistan could come as soon as Tuesday afternoon in form of ceasefire violations. According to sources there are series of meeting planned by the Pakistani establishment in the next few days. (Representational image)

Pak may shift Army from Afghan to India’s border

