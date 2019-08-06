Pak may shift Army from Afghan to India’s border

Central security forces had added an extra 10,000 personnel, bringing the total number to 45,000.

The reaction from Pakistan could come as soon as Tuesday afternoon in form of ceasefire violations. According to sources there are series of meeting planned by the Pakistani establishment in the next few days. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Pakistan could withdraw its army from Afghanistan border and deploy them on border with India after revoking of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said defence sources. Indian defence forces are anticipating a reaction from Pakistan army after Centre’s move to abolish Article 370.

“It will take 3-4 days for the Pakistan army to gather their wits and make a strategy. We are keeping a close watch and ready to respond swiftly to any threat emerging from Pakistan,” said sources in the defence establishment.

The reaction from Pakistan could come as soon as Tuesday afternoon in form of ceasefire violations. According to sources there are series of meeting planned by the Pakistani establishment in the next few days.

“Pakistan could also shift its forces from Afghan and push them to our Western border. This move could put pressure on US which is trying to make a deal with Taliban,” said sources.

Indian Army is on standby for any contingency in Kashmir. However, no additional army men have been sent to Kashmir. Central security forces had added an extra 10,000 personnel, bringing the total number to 45,000.

The security agencies have been planning a number of contingency plans in Kashmir in the past one year. “These contingency plans also included the possibility of Kashmiri separatist leaders like Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Yasin Malik being killed and then how to deal with the situation,” said sources. Security forces are also expecting high profile attack from terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in run-up to Independence Day on 15th August. There could also be IED blasts targeting security forces in the Valley.

“We have got intelligence input that four-five Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) men have sneaked into the Valley from Baramulla side of Line of Control (LoC). They have been instructed to carry out sensational attacks before Independence Day,” said sources.

There has been more than 1,600 ceasefire violations this year. The month of July had seen the highest number of ceasefire violations this year at 272. In June, the number of ceasefire violations had dipped to lowest in 2019 at 181.