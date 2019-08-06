Oppn protests, but split in its ranks helps govt

On Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu gave the waiver for moving the resolutions and bills in the House.

New Delhi: The divide in the Opposition’s ranks over the scrapping of Article 370 came out into the open as various parties like BSP, BJD, TRS, TDP, YSR Congress, AAP and AIADMK extended full support to the resolutions and the bills, while NDA constituent JD(U) walked out. The opposition was led mainly by the Congress, along with the Trinamul Congress, DMK, NCP, RJD, CPI and CPI(M), who continued their protests for the major part of the day but were unable to close ranks to prevent the bill from being passed.

Sources in the BJP said the chinks in the Opposition’s armour were exposed as part of the strategy by moving the bill in the Rajya Sabha without circulating advance copies, thus bringing in the surprise element. Thus, the Narendra Modi government was able to catch the Opposition unprepared in a House where it is still on a tricky wicket, sources said.

This has also brought to the fore the growing confidence of the Modi government in its ability to push through controversial or tricky bills in the Rajya Sabha, where it still lacks the requisite numbers on its own.

The government, which had been unable to tackle the Opposition in the Upper House in the past five years, has pushed through several bills in the first sesion of the new Parliament after being re-elected. The confidence level of party strategists was boosted after repeated victories in the Upper House on bills like triple talaq, the UAPA and NIA amendments, which were successfully pushed through in this session.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu gave the waiver for moving the resolutions and bills in the House. The permission was granted under Rule 69, under which the Chairman has the power to allow the consideration of a motion immediately and without the circulation of copies of bills beforehand to MPs. Under the rules, copies of the bill need to be suppplied to Rajya Sabha members at least two days before the date of discussion on the legislation. This surprise element left the Opposition camp stunned and divided, for want of a proper strategy.

Even as the discussion on the bill continued, a hurried meeting of senior leaders of Opposition parties was also held in the chamber of the Chairman, where they were allowed time uptil 2.30 pm to study these bills and propose any amendments if they wished, sources added.

SUPPORTING

* BSP, BJD, TRS, TDP, YSR Congress, AAP and AIADMK

OPPOSING

* Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP, RJD, CPI and CPI(M)