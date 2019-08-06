Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 03:16 AM IST

India, All India

Oppn protests, but split in its ranks helps govt

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 2:36 am IST

On Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu gave the waiver for moving the resolutions and bills in the House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo PTI)
 Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo PTI)

New Delhi: The divide in the Opposition’s ranks over the scrapping of Article 370 came out into the open as various parties like BSP, BJD, TRS, TDP, YSR Congress, AAP and AIADMK extended full support to the resolutions and the bills, while NDA constituent JD(U) walked out. The opposition was led mainly by the Congress, along with the Trinamul Congress, DMK, NCP, RJD, CPI and CPI(M), who continued their protests for the major part of the day but were unable to close ranks to prevent the bill from being passed.

Sources in the BJP said the chinks in the Opposition’s armour were exposed as part of the strategy by moving the bill in the Rajya Sabha without circulating advance copies, thus bringing in the surprise element. Thus, the Narendra Modi government was able to catch the Opposition unprepared in a House where it is still on a tricky wicket, sources said.

This has also brought to the fore the growing confidence of the Modi government in its ability to push through controversial or tricky bills in the Rajya Sabha, where it still lacks the requisite numbers on its own.

The government, which had been unable to tackle the Opposition in the Upper House in the past five years, has pushed through several bills in the first sesion of the new Parliament after being re-elected. The confidence level of party strategists was boosted after repeated victories in the Upper House on bills like triple talaq, the UAPA and NIA amendments, which were successfully pushed through in this session.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu gave the waiver for moving the resolutions and bills in the House. The permission was granted under Rule 69, under which the Chairman has the power to allow the consideration of a motion immediately and without the circulation of copies of bills beforehand to MPs. Under the rules, copies of the bill need to be suppplied to Rajya Sabha members at least two days before the date of discussion on the legislation. This surprise element left the Opposition camp stunned and divided, for want of a proper strategy.

Even as the discussion on the bill continued, a hurried meeting of senior leaders of Opposition parties was also held in the chamber of the Chairman, where they were allowed time uptil 2.30 pm to study these bills and propose any amendments if they wished, sources added.
SUPPORTING
* BSP, BJD, TRS, TDP, YSR Congress, AAP and AIADMK

OPPOSING
 * Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP, RJD, CPI and CPI(M)

Tags: article 370, j&k bifurcation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The reaction from Pakistan could come as soon as Tuesday afternoon in form of ceasefire violations. According to sources there are series of meeting planned by the Pakistani establishment in the next few days. (Representational image)

Pak may shift Army from Afghan to India’s border

According to the resolution moved by Amit Shah, Article 370 ceases to be operative from Monday itself. (Photo: ANI)

Article 370 scrapped, J&K loses its special status; state to be bifurcated into 2 UTs

M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo PTI)

In Rajya Sabha, Constitution copy, shirts torn up

This will be External Affairs Minister’s first visit to China after assuming office. (Photo: PTI)

S Jaishankar will visit China on August 11-13

MOST POPULAR

1

'Not democracy but authoritarianism': Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370

2

Photos: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's pics from college rehearsal days go viral

3

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

4

Small airplane lands on busy highway; halts before red light as police dashcam rolls

5

Apple to shockingly kill off long-term flagship this year

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham