J&K bifurcation: Keep forces on ‘maximum alert’, states and UTs told

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 5:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 5:24 am IST

The return of Kashmiri Pandits to the land of their ancestors figures high on the BJP’s political agenda.

Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Jammu on Monday. Restrictions and night curfews were imposed in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir as the Valley remained on edge with the authorities stepping up security deployment. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: All the States and Union Territories have been directed by the Centre to keep their security forces on “maximum alert” in wake of developments related to Jammu and Kashmir so that they can “pre-empt and prevent any breach of security”.

The Home Ministry in its advisory has stated: “As you would be aware, the Union Cabinet has taken some important decisions today concerning Jammu and Kashmir, in the overall national interest and to strengthen national security. It is essential that this occasion is not allowed to be misused by inimical and anti-social elements to cause breach of security, peace and public harmony in any part of the country.”

Centre has directed all States and Union Territories to issue “immediate instructions” to all its security forces asking them to be put on “maximum alert to pre- empt and prevent any breach of security or public order”.

“It is further requested that all requisite measures may be taken to ensure that peace and communal amity is maintained in all the parts of the country and special attention may be paid to communally sensitive and fragile areas,” the Home Ministry added.

The reaction from Pakistan could come as soon as Tuesday afternoon in form of ceasefire violations. According to sources there are series of meeting planned by the Pakistani establishment in the next few days. (Representational image)

Pak may shift Army from Afghan to India’s border

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo PTI)

Oppn protests, but split in its ranks helps govt

According to the resolution moved by Amit Shah, Article 370 ceases to be operative from Monday itself. (Photo: ANI)

Article 370 scrapped, J&K loses its special status; state to be bifurcated into 2 UTs

M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo PTI)

In Rajya Sabha, Constitution copy, shirts torn up

