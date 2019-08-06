Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 03:16 AM IST

Injured Unnao rape survivor airlifted to hospital in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 2:47 am IST

The court said that victim would be shifted to Delhi only after doctors give opinion that she was in a fit condition to be moved.

An ambulance carries the Unnao rape survivor to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatments after she was airlifted from Lucknow in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre in New Delhi on Monday after being airlifted from Lucknow.

The woman, who was critically injured in a road accident on July 28 in which two of her aunts were killed and her lawyer injured, was flown here by an air ambulance, following a Supreme Court order.

The Delhi traffic police created a green corridor to shift the Unnao rape survivor to the AIIMS from the IGI Airport, covering a distance of around 14 km in 18 minutes, officials said.

“The woman has been admitted in the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Sunday night and a team of doctors is monitoring her treatment,” sources said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered her shifting from Lucknow’s King George Medical University to AIIMS, however, subject to the medical opinion of the doctors at Lucknow hospital on her medical condition. A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta permitted the shifting of the victim to AIIMS on a request by her mother who told the court that her daughter has also developed Pneumonia and wanted her to be shifted to AIIMS.

Permitting the request, the Supreme Court on Monday said, “Before transferring the victim from Lucknow to Delhi, the opinion of the doctors at Lucknow shall be obtained as to whether she is in a fit condition to be transferred to Delhi.”

The court said that victim would be shifted to Delhi only after doctors give opinion that she was in a fit condition to be moved.

She and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. Two of her relatives were killed in the accident.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into the road accident, has booked 10 people for murder, including Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

