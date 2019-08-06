Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 02:55 PM IST

India, All India

How is Kashmir internal issue, UN monitoring it: Congress shoots self goal

ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 2:23 pm IST

Chowdhury also stated that the central government is not 'thinking about PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir)'.

'You violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight,' he stated. (Photo: ANI)
 'You violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight,' he stated. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Questioning India's long-established position, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday threw a shocker in the Lok Sabha, asking how was Kashmir issue is an "internal matter" if "United Nations is monitoring it since 1948."

The Congress leader's remark not only opposes New Delhi's decade-old stand on Kashmir but is also in stark contrast to the country's views on UN Military Observers Group on India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) - a group of UN military observers deputed in 1949 to supervise  the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

India has opposed UNMOGIP's operations especially after the Simla Agreement of 1972 that says the Kashmir issue is to be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan. Islamabad, however, has frequently called for third-party involvement in the matter.

In 2014, India had asked UNMOGIP to vacate the bungalows provided to it in the national capital by the government.

"You say that it is an internal matter, but it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed the Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration, was that an internal matter or bilateral?" Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha.

Sharpening his party's attack against the Centre over the scrapping of Article 370, the lawmaker said," S Jaishankar told Mike Pompeo a few days before that Kashmir is a bilateral matter, so don't interfere in it. Can Jammu and Kashmir still be an internal matter? We want to know. Entire Congress party wants to be enlightened by you."

Chowdhury also stated that the central government is not "thinking about PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir)".

"You violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight," he stated.

Responding sharply to the Congress leader's remark, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Whenever I talk about Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin comes under it and we can lay down our lives for it."

The debate was initiated after Shah moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha.

A resolution removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against.

Tags: article 370, lok sabha, adhir chowdhury, kashmir issue, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Rains have lashed Delhi-NCR over the last two days, with Noida and Greater Noida witnessing a good spell of showers even as it led to waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

UP: Two minors killed as 'old house' collapses in rain

Nine villagers were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident, in which the victims were injured, and charged them with attempt to murder. (Photo: Representational)

7 men in MP, suspected to be kidnappers, beaten; 9 arrested

NSA Ajit Doval has been sent in Srinagar by Narendra Modi-led government to look up that local population has not been facing any problem due to the implementation of the decision. (Photo: AP)

Article 370 scrapped: NSA Ajit Doval send ground report from Kashmir

Ironically, after this decision was announced, Pakistan pledged its 'political, diplomatic and moral support' to Kashmiris. (photo: ANI)

'#GlobalTerroristPakistan' trends on Twitter

MOST POPULAR

1

Inside pics and details of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat will leave you amazed; read

2

India among 17 countries facing ‘extremely high’ water stress: report

3

This is the Apple iPhone 11 of our dreams

4

'#GlobalTerroristPakistan' trends on Twitter

5

Very few Huawei Mate X smartphones at September launch

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham