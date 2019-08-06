Gurgaon sees highest number of rape, murder cases in past five yrs

Faridabad and Gurgaon also saw highest number of child rape cases registered under the POCSO Act.

Chandigarh: Gurgaon saw maximum number of rape and murder cases being registered among all Haryana districts in nearly past five years, the state Assembly was informed.

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress member Karan Singh Dalal on Monday, the assembly was informed that 663 rape and 470 murder cases have been registered in Gurgaon.

For the same period, Faridabad saw 543 rape and 337 murder cases being registered, while these figures for Sonipat were 229 and 448, respectively.

Faridabad and Gurgaon also saw highest number of child rape cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act in the past nearly five years at 412 and 354, respectively.

These two districts also topped in crimes against women with 4,577 such cases being registered in Gurgaon and 4,315 in Faridabad, followed by 3,595 in Panipat.

Among the districts where maximum number of cases were registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, included Bhiwani - with 303 cases, Faridabad 285, Hisar 280, Rohtak 243, Palwal 208 and Gurgaon 190, the state Assembly was informed.

Dalal, MLA from Palwal, had sought district-wise details of cases of murders, rapes, child rapes crime against women registered in the state from November 2014 till date.

He had also sought to know whether any criminal has been convicted in the cases and the district-wise number of cases of atrocities on scheduled castes registered in the state during the period mentioned.

In the reply, the House was informed that overall 5,043 cases of murder, 4,847 of rape, 3,674 under the POCSO Act, 42,265 cases of crime against women and 3,695 under the SCs, STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been registered till date from November 2014.

The House was also informed that in the cases that have been decided till July 20 this year (from November 2014), 953 criminals have been convicted in murder cases, 249 in rape cases, 457 in child rape cases and 904 in other cases.