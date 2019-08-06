'Get out or I'll tear your clothes': Uber driver tells Bengaluru woman during cab ride

The woman alleged that the Uber did not help her to get another cab and did not return her money.

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman has alleged that an Uber driver misbehaved with her and even threatened her of sexual abuse, reported IANS.

Narrating her ordeal on social media, she said that Uber’s safety system was “extremely messed up”. As a result of her verbal spat with the driver, the woman was left stranded alone in a “not so busy road” on Saturday night.

In her post, she said, “Today, I had the most traumatising experience of my life. I got into an Uber cab after dinner with my colleagues. The cab driver was telling his friend on phone about customers being 'very bad'. Suddenly, he turned to me and told me that as an educated woman I should leave work before 7 pm and not go out drinking with colleagues. I told him I didn't drink and asked him to mind his own business. He went on to call me "s***”.”

The driver eventually slowed down the car, prompting the woman to press the "safety button" on the Uber app.

The woman said that instead of calling her, the support team called the cab driver. The driver started telling the customer care person that 'she was extremely drunk'.

At that point, she had no choice but to start screaming and asking the customer care to listen to her.

"The woman on the call spoke to me and I cried begging her to help me. She told me to get out of the cab and that she will book me another one immediately. Meanwhile, this cab driver started threatening me with things like 'I will tear your clothes if you don't leave the cab now' (sic)," the woman alleged.

She said, "As I got down at 11.15 pm in the night at a not so busy road, I was waiting for a call from the customer care and also for my backup cab. I was terrified that the cab driver would come back to hit me."

The woman alleged that the Uber did not help her to get another cab and did not return her money.

Uber has reportedly ordered an investigation into the incident.