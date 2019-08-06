Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

India, All India

'Get out or I'll tear your clothes': Uber driver tells Bengaluru woman during cab ride

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 9:41 am IST

The woman alleged that the Uber did not help her to get another cab and did not return her money.

Uber has reportedly ordered an investigation into the incident. (Representational Image)
 Uber has reportedly ordered an investigation into the incident. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman has alleged that an Uber driver misbehaved with her and even threatened her of sexual abuse, reported IANS.

Narrating her ordeal on social media, she said that Uber’s safety system was “extremely messed up”. As a result of her verbal spat with the driver, the woman was left stranded alone in a “not so busy road” on Saturday night.

In her post, she said, “Today, I had the most traumatising experience of my life. I got into an Uber cab after dinner with my colleagues. The cab driver was telling his friend on phone about customers being 'very bad'. Suddenly, he turned to me and told me that as an educated woman I should leave work before 7 pm and not go out drinking with colleagues. I told him I didn't drink and asked him to mind his own business. He went on to call me "s***”.”

The driver eventually slowed down the car, prompting the woman to press the "safety button" on the Uber app.

The woman said that instead of calling her, the support team called the cab driver. The driver started telling the customer care person that 'she was extremely drunk'.

At that point, she had no choice but to start screaming and asking the customer care to listen to her.

"The woman on the call spoke to me and I cried begging her to help me. She told me to get out of the cab and that she will book me another one immediately. Meanwhile, this cab driver started threatening me with things like 'I will tear your clothes if you don't leave the cab now' (sic)," the woman alleged.

She said, "As I got down at 11.15 pm in the night at a not so busy road, I was waiting for a call from the customer care and also for my backup cab. I was terrified that the cab driver would come back to hit me."

The woman alleged that the Uber did not help her to get another cab and did not return her money.

Uber has reportedly ordered an investigation into the incident.

Tags: uber, sexual abuse, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

More details are awaited. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Nine children among 14 dead in two accidents in Uttarakhand

Hours before the survivor’s arrival, CRPF and Delhi Police personnel had reached the AIIMS trauma centre to make security arrangements and the public was asked to vacate the space near its entrance. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape survivor shifted to Delhi's AIIMS, security beefed up at hospital

In a shocking act, the Congress senior leader Janardan Dwivedi on Monday backed the BJP-led national coalition’s move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. (Photo: File)

‘Mistake of history’ now corrected: Senior Cong leader on Article 370

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress member Karan Singh Dalal on Monday, the assembly was informed that 663 rape and 470 murder cases have been registered in Gurgaon. (Photo: Representational)

Gurgaon sees highest number of rape, murder cases in past five yrs

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple is planning something huge behind the scenes

2

iPhone XR 128GB price slashed; grab Apple’s latest flagship at Rs 16,901 off

3

Video: Brazilian gang leader tries to escape jail dressed as his 19-year-old daughter

4

Sensational Apple leak confirms depressing new iPhone

5

Surat school created special human chain to celebrate abrogation of Article 370

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham