Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 04:39 PM IST

India, All India

Congress leader mentions 'Fifty shades of Grey' in Lok Sabha, gets trolled

ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 3:27 pm IST

Congress' Manish Tiwari made reference to the English novel in reply to Home Minister Amit Shah's question.

Tewari said, 'Ek angrezi ki kitaab hai, har cheez kali aur safed nahi hoti, (There is an English novel, everything is not in black and white.) There are fifty shades of grey in between.' (Photo: ANI)
 Tewari said, 'Ek angrezi ki kitaab hai, har cheez kali aur safed nahi hoti, (There is an English novel, everything is not in black and white.) There are fifty shades of grey in between.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tiwari on Tuesday found himself being trolled in the social media after he mentioned popular 2011 romance novel 'Fifty Shades of Grey' while speaking in Lok Sabha during the debate on Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.

Soon after Tewari made a speech, Home Minister Amit Shah asked him to clarify whether Congress party is against or in support of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In reply, Tewari said, "Ek angrezi ki kitaab hai, har cheez kali aur safed nahi hoti, (There is an English novel, everything is not in black and white.) There are fifty shades of grey in between."

Tewari's remark did not go well with several social media users, who poked fun at his referene to the novel.

"Manish Tiwari seems to have read #fiftyshadesofgrey last night, and climaxed vigorously in Lok Sabha. #ShameOnCongress," one Twitter user wrote.

Another tweeted, "As soon as Manish Tiwari mention 50 Shades of Grey, the whole country is now on Google."

Another user said, "Congress's Manish Tiwari suggests not everything is black or white, there are 50 shades of grey in between. And the best part is HM Amit Shah's laughter during the statement. Best debate ever."

Another user questioned "what was Manish Tewari thinking in mind while saying this?"

Amit Shah today moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha.

Tags: article 370 revoked, lok sabha, congress reaction
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Nobody is allowed to come in or go out, we are under house arrest,' Mr. Abdullah said. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Detained at home; 'dictatorial' authority invoked in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

'On August 9, the Kranti Diwas', the state is going to make a record by planting 22 crore saplings to make the earth greener,' Singh told reporters while briefing them about the Cabinet decisions. (Photo: Representational I File)

UP government to plant 22 crore saplings on August Kranti Diwas

The Centre had on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (Photo: PTI/File)

'Headless' Cong has also become 'brainless': Naqvi on Adhir Ranjan's Kashmir remarks

Goa, a former Portuguese colony, was annexed into the Union of India in 1961. (Photo: Representational | File)

Goa to amend Portuguese-era law to allow marriage registration of outsiders

MOST POPULAR

1

UP government to plant 22 crore saplings on August Kranti Diwas

2

Apple-branded credit card rolls out to some on Tuesday

3

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

4

NGO rescues stray dogs after fire brigade refuses help

5

Inside pics and details of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat will leave you amazed; read

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham