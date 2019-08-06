Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 09:09 AM IST

India, All India

At least 6 dead, 11 injured in fire at multi-storey building in Delhi

PTI/ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 8:12 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 8:50 am IST

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused.

Around seven cars and eight motorcycles gutted in the fire. (Photo: ANI)
 Around seven cars and eight motorcycles gutted in the fire. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: At least six people died while 11 sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar on Tuesday night.

The incident occured in a four-storey building in the Okhla area at 2:32 am. Eight fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Around 20 people were rescued from the spot. Around seven cars and eight motorcycles gutted in the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: fire, delhi, multi-storey building, zakir nagar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Jammu and Kashmir no longer has special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and will soon become two union territories once Parliament gives its nod. (Photo: File)

'Kashmir has more than 3 months’ food supply,' says top official

Doctors on Monday held a protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019 here. (Photo: ANI)

Hyd doctors protest against NMC Bill, says 'Centre must remove objectionable clause'

After the passage of the bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went up to Shah and congratulated him. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to address nation today after historic announcement of revoking Article 370

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 to increase the number of Judges in the Supreme Court from present 30 to 33 excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI). (Photo: File)

Lok Sabha passes bill to increase number of judges in SC

MOST POPULAR

1

Ditch your Apple Watch 4 for this smartwatch that lasts for days and can take calls

2

Forget iPhone 11 and 12; iPhone 13 mind-blowing features confirmed

3

Watch: Japanese researchers develop robotic tail for humans

4

'Not democracy but authoritarianism': Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370

5

Photos: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's pics from college rehearsal days go viral

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham