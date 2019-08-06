At least 6 dead, 11 injured in fire at multi-storey building in Delhi

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused.

Around seven cars and eight motorcycles gutted in the fire. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: At least six people died while 11 sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar on Tuesday night.

The incident occured in a four-storey building in the Okhla area at 2:32 am. Eight fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Around 20 people were rescued from the spot. Around seven cars and eight motorcycles gutted in the fire.

Further details are awaited.