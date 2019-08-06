Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 09:09 AM IST

India, All India

As heavy rain hits Kerala, red alert issued in 3 districts

PTI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 8:27 am IST

'These districts are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall of over 240 mm in 24 hours and may experience landslides,' an IMD release said.

The IMD also declared an Orange alert in various districts from August 6 to 9, includingin Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Alapuzha, Idukki, Ernakkulam, Kannur and Thrissur districts. (Representational Image)
 The IMD also declared an Orange alert in various districts from August 6 to 9, includingin Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Alapuzha, Idukki, Ernakkulam, Kannur and Thrissur districts. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains pounded several parts of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a Red Alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on August 8.

"These districts are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall of over 240 mm in 24 hours and may experience landslides," an IMD release said.

A woman died in Malappuram District when a tree uprooted and fell over her house, the District Management Authority told PTI.

Many places in Malappuram District are under water with some villages being isolated.

Heavy crop damage was also reported from various parts of the district.

The Makkootam ghat road in Kannur was also damaged in the heavy rains.

"The traffic on the Makkootam ghat road has been diverted and the vehicles will have to take the Manathavadi road," a revenue official said.

Palakkad District also received heavy rains.

The IMD also declared an Orange alert in various districts from August 6 to 9, includingin Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Alapuzha, Idukki, Ernakkulam, Kannur and Thrissur districts.

Tags: imd, monsoon, red alert, kerala rains, kerala monsoon
Location: India, Kerala

Latest From India

Jammu and Kashmir no longer has special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and will soon become two union territories once Parliament gives its nod. (Photo: File)

'Kashmir has more than 3 months’ food supply,' says top official

Doctors on Monday held a protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019 here. (Photo: ANI)

Hyd doctors protest against NMC Bill, says 'Centre must remove objectionable clause'

After the passage of the bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went up to Shah and congratulated him. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to address nation today after historic announcement of revoking Article 370

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 to increase the number of Judges in the Supreme Court from present 30 to 33 excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI). (Photo: File)

Lok Sabha passes bill to increase number of judges in SC

MOST POPULAR

1

Ditch your Apple Watch 4 for this smartwatch that lasts for days and can take calls

2

Forget iPhone 11 and 12; iPhone 13 mind-blowing features confirmed

3

Watch: Japanese researchers develop robotic tail for humans

4

'Not democracy but authoritarianism': Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370

5

Photos: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's pics from college rehearsal days go viral

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham