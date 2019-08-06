Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 02:55 PM IST

Article 370 scrapped: NSA Ajit Doval send ground report from Kashmir

NSA Ajit Doval said locals feel reassured with Amit Shah's statement on Jammu and Kashmir becoming a state again.

NSA Ajit Doval has been sent in Srinagar by Narendra Modi-led government to look up that local population has not been facing any problem due to the implementation of the decision. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been placed in Jammu and Kashmir by the Home Ministry. He has been given the responsibility to form a new administrative structure and ensure smooth conversion of power as reported by India Today.

After reviewing the ground security and locals into the valley, NSA Ajit Doval informed Centre that the decision of aborting Article 370 has been widely accepted and appreciated by the people of Kashmir. There is peace and normalcy in J&K and it had been event free. No agitation and people are also moving about for essential work," NSA Ajit Doval said.

Further in his report, NSA Ajit Doval said locals feel reassured with Amit Shah's statement on Jammu and Kashmir becoming a state again. Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that J&K will become a state again one day at the appropriate time if situation improves and that we don’t want it to remain UT forever has been welcomed by local population, Doval said, as reported by India Today.

Locals are supportive and feel the change was well-planned. They feel sufficiently reassured by statements and actions of Centre, Doval mentioned in his report to the Centre, as reported by India Today.

Mr Doval will organise a meet with all the official forces and bureaucracy to establish new administrative structures in the two new Union Territories-- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

NSA Ajit Doval has been sent in Srinagar by Narendra Modi-led government to look up that local population has not been facing any problem due to the implementation of the decision.

However, it was believed that if Article 370 scrapped there may be anger and disturbance in Kashmir as well as attempts by Pakistan to dismantle peace.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir was declared repealed by the Centre.

The President Ram Nath Kovind had signed the order and said it would come into force "at once".

Amit Shah also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.

Article 35A was added to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution by a 1954 Presidential order which gave special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. It was introduced by the then President Rajendra Prasad on the advice of the Nehru government.

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the annulment of Article 370 on Monday, Pakistan released a statement stating that it would exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. It also reaffirmed its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause.

