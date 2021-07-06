Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021 | Last Update : 07:57 AM IST

  India   All India  06 Jul 2021  Don't shoot in the chest, aim for leg: Assam chief minister to cops
India, All India

Don't shoot in the chest, aim for leg: Assam chief minister to cops

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jul 6, 2021, 7:30 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2021, 7:30 am IST

Mr Sarma said that people will feel the changes in policing soon and he is going to make the transfer of inspectors mandatory in two years

There will be no political interference in transfer and posting of police officers, he said. (Twitter)
 There will be no political interference in transfer and posting of police officers, he said. (Twitter)

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Monday said that taking criminals head on should be the pattern of policing in the state. Asserting that firing at criminals should be the police's style, the chief minister who was addressing a conference of police inspectors and officers-in-charge (OCs) of police stations, said, “We cannot aim at their chest but law permits to shoot them in the leg.”

Referring to reports in the media about at least six alleged criminals receiving gunshot wounds since May 10 while they were reportedly “trying to flee” from police custody in Assam, Mr Sarma said that Assam police should not be afraid of any campaign or of being accused of being trigger happy. Instead, they must focus on justice being done, and when it comes to criminals like rape accused and drug peddlers, they should not be spared.

 

Among those wounded in police firing in the last two months include two cattle smugglers, a policeman allegedly involved in a case of abduction, a 62-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a minor girl, a dacoit and a drug peddler. A seventh alleged criminal, wanted in the rape and murder of two sisters in western Assam’s Kokrajhar district, was also shot in the leg when he tried to resist arrest and flee. Most of those wounded had some conflict with police either in custody or soon after or before their arrest, which some security analysts described a “pattern”.

It is significant that during the same period 11 others, including nine alleged extremists of Karbi Anglong, have also been killed in encounters with the armed forces across the state. A notorious criminal of Sibsagar and a former officer of Railway Protection Force involved in a kidnapping incident were also killed by police in an encounter.

 

Mr Sarma, who reiterated that people will feel the changes in policing soon, said that he is going to make the transfer of inspectors mandatory in two years. “Officer-in-charge and inspectors of police will have to go on new posting after two-years of tenure. There will be no political interference in transfer and posting of police officers. The Director General of Police will decide it on the basis of efficiency of the officer for which a criteria will also be fixed,” he said.  

He also asked the officers-in-charge (OCs) of police stations across the state to go to the nearest hospitals for health check-ups every 15 days. He announced that the Assam government would provide one four-wheeler to each of the OCs and if there is any problem in travelling by vehicle, one bike would be given so that the police station can function smoothly.

 

Chief minister also assured that an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh would also be released to each of the police stations besides providing funds for building police quarters in police stations where land is available. He said that the police stations where there is no generator facility would be given generators. The chief minister appealed to police officials to stop taking bribes and asked the OCs to provide police verification reports within a short period. He asked the OCs to focus more focus on rape, murder, arms and drugs cases and ensure filing of charge-sheets at the earliest.

Tags: assam chief minister himanta biswa sarma, assam police, criminals
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

The board has also announced plans to rationalise the syllabus for 2021-22 academic session and to make the internal assessment and project work more

Board exams 2022: CBSE announces special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12

Ex-Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee was welcomed into the party by TMC leader. (Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit joins TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

India to make CoWIN available to all countries: PM Modi

The 12 suspended members are- Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia. (Representational Image: Twitter/ ANI)

12 BJP MLAs suspended from Maha Assembly for 'misbehaving' with presiding officer

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham