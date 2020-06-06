Saturday, Jun 06, 2020 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

74th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

236,954

8,048

Recovered

113,233

3,712

Deaths

6,649

223

Maharashtra80229286942849 Tamil Nadu2869415762235 Delhi2633410315708 Gujarat19119130111190 Rajasthan100847359218 Uttar Pradesh97335648257 Madhya Pradesh89965878384 West Bengal73032912366 Karnataka4835169357 Bihar4598223329 Andhra Pradesh4250256573 Haryana3597120924 Telangana32901627113 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala170071215 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
India, All India

India 'very likely' to win non-permanent UNSC seat on June 17

THE ASIAN AGE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jun 6, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2020, 12:37 pm IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India’s approach will be guided by the “Five S’s.

Representational image. (ANI)
 Representational image. (ANI)

New Delhi: India on Friday said it is “very likely” to win an elected non-permanent seat on June 17 to the 15-member UN Security Council (UNSC) for the two year-term 2021-22.

It also listed its five priorities at the UN including an effective response to international terrorism and said its “overall objective” would be its new approach for reforms in global multilateral institutions. New Delhi said its confidence in electoral victory stemmed from the fact that it is the “single endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific Group”. This would be India’s eighth term on the UN Security Council once it is elected.

The Government asserted that it would focus on principles such as respect and policies such as dialogue and cooperation to achieve its aims at the UN. It also emphasised India’s “long-standing role as a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue, and a proponent of international law”.

It may be recalled India has been pushing for a permanent seat in the UNSC that has five permanent members and 10 non-permanent ones. The five permanent members of the UNSC—called the “P-5”—are the United States, Russia, Britain, France and China. It is India’s belief that global multilateral institutions like the United Nations itself need reform now as they do not reflect the realities of the contemporary world. The menace of terrorism has also been a key concern of India which faces cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India’s five priorities would be “New Opportunities for progress, An Effective response to international terrorism, Reforming the multilateral system, a comprehensive approach to international peace and security, and Promoting technology with a human touch as a driver of solutions”. It added that its “overall objective during this tenure in the UN Security Council will be the achievement of N.O.R.M.S: a New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System”.

Launching a brochure on Friday morning, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India’s approach will be guided by the “Five S’s”, as listed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which are---“Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), and Shanti (Peace), to create conditions for universal Samriddhi (Prosperity)”.

The MEA said, “As a single endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific Group, India’s candidature is very likely to succeed. In this case, this would be India’s eighth term on the UN Security Council; this two-year tenure will start in January 2021.” 

New Delhi also referred to “both new and continuing traditional challenges to international peace and security” that the UNSC will need to confront. According to recent news agency reports from the UN, the voting is through secret ballot although there have been certain “new voting arrangements” put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It further said, “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed to a more complex international economic and political environment, including by limiting the capacity of States to respond to local, regional and global challenges.”

Tags: united nations security council, unsc, indian foreign policy

Latest From India

Representational image.

Muzaffarnagar: 25-year-old sexually assaulted by 2 doctors in clinic

The latest tally.

Coronavirus pandemic: India zooms past Italy to become sixth worst-hit country

The meeting will take place at a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) point in Moldo on the Chinese side.

India to demand return to status quo in talks with China

File image of Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge. (ANI)

Mallikarjuna Kharge named as Congress candidate for Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

2

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

3

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

4

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

5

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham