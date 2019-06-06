Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

India, All India

TN CM deletes tweet urging PM to include Tamil as optional language in other states

ANI
Published : Jun 6, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 9:04 am IST

Tweet came at a time when Centre was forced to revise new Draft National Education Policy which suggested three-language formula.

'Request Honourable PM Narendra Modiji to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states. This will be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world,' he tweeted. (Photo: File)
 'Request Honourable PM Narendra Modiji to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states. This will be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world,' he tweeted. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include Tamil as an optional language in curriculum across India. He later deleted his tweet.

"Request Honourable PM Narendra Modiji to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states. This will be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world," he tweeted.

The tweet came at a time when the Centre was forced to revise the new Draft National Education Policy, which had suggested a three-language formula, described by many political leaders as the imposition of Hindi.

In the draft National Education Policy 2019, a three-language formula has recommended the inclusion of English and Hindi besides mother tongue in non-Hindi speaking states, while Hindi-speaking states were to include English and an Indian language from other parts of the country.

Many leaders from non-Hindi states, especially Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, had opposed the policy.

In Tamil Nadu, leaders cutting across party lines have said the state would not tolerate any imposition of the third language.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that the Centre cannot force any language.

The Centre has, however, maintained that the policy was just a draft, subject to changes and ensured that no language will be pressed upon.

Tags: tamil nadu, palaniswami, narendra modi, three-language formula, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees, including appointments committee, the cabinet committee on economic affairs, and security, among others.(Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah common factor in Modi’s all 8 Cabinet committees

It will be the first public meeting for Modi after his spectacular victory and for Rahul, it will be first major public appearance after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala this weekend at same time

Pawar had skipped the oath ceremony after his party was reportedly miffed about his seat in the fifth row. (Photo: File)

VVIP, Not 5 VIP: Clarification on Sharad Pawar seat row at PM's oath ceremony

The accident took place on August 3, 2018, when the motorcycle that Sareen, a resident of Dilshad Garden, and his friend, Paras Sharma, were riding was hit by a car which had allegedly jumped the traffic signal, the police said. (Representational Image)

Delhi cop lied to accident victim, files complaint after 10 months

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs West Indies; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

3

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

4

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

5

Facebook honours Kochi teenager with USD 500 for spotting memory bug on WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham