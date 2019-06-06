Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

India, All India

Samples of 6 test negative for Nipah; Kerala Health Minister says, ‘big relief’

PTI
Published : Jun 6, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 2:03 pm IST

Blood tests results have come as huge relief for Kerala authorities trying to stop spread of Nipah virus that killed 17 last year.

The condition of the college student, diagnosed with Nipah infection, is stable and a total of 314 persons who were in touch with the infected person have been kept under observation, a Union Health Ministry official said in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
 The condition of the college student, diagnosed with Nipah infection, is stable and a total of 314 persons who were in touch with the infected person have been kept under observation, a Union Health Ministry official said in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Kochi/New Delhi: Samples of six people, including three nurses and a nursing assistant, who had attended on a college student infected with Nipah virus have tested negative and indicate the virus has not spread, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Thursday.

The results of the blood tests of the six have come as a huge relief for Kerala authorities trying to stop the spread of the highly infectious virus that had left 17 people dead in the state last year.

The condition of the college student, diagnosed with Nipah infection, is stable and a total of 314 persons who were in touch with the infected person have been kept under observation, a Union Health Ministry official said in New Delhi.

Shailaja said the six of them, who tested negative, had direct contact with the Nipah-infected patient. "They have tested negative for Nipah. This indicates that the virus has not spread. It is a matter of big relief for us," the minister told reporters in Kerala.

Result of the sample of the seventh person is awaited, she said. They are currently being treated at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

A total of 314 people from various districts are under observation, a government bulletin had said Wednesday. Of the 314, seven people had been shifted to the isolation ward of a medical college hospital. The Union Health Ministry has deployed a six-member team comprising an epidemiologist to conduct contact tracing for early detection of suspects and review of isolation facilities.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who reviewed the public health measures put in place in Kerala on Wednesday, said the situation is under control and people need not panic.

During the review meeting, the Centre also discussed SOPs for quarantine of symptomatic contacts, sample collection or testing and dedicated isolation facility with trained health staff and epidemiological investigation by multi-disciplinary central team to ascertain the possible source of infection and history of exposure.

A designated control room has been established at the district collector's office and an isolation ward established at the Government Medical College Ernakulam, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Isolation facilities have also been ensured at medical colleges at Calicut, Thrissur and Kottayam, it said. All healthcare facilities have been asked to ensure high index of suspicion in cases with similar symptoms and also ensure availability of isolation and emergency management facilities before referral, the ministry said.

According to the World Health Organisation, Nipah virus is a newly emerging disease that can be transmitted from its reservoir (natural wildlife host), the flying foxes (fruit bats), to both animals and humans. Symptoms range from asymptomatic infection, acute respiratory infection and encephalitis. Infected people initially develop influenza-like symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting and sore throat. This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis.

Tags: nipah virus, kerala, dr harsh vardhan, kerala health minister k k shailaja, quarantine
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Latest From India

Reddy was suspended from TRS last year after which he joined the Congress. (Photo: Facebook)

Congress MLA Rohith Reddy likely to join ruling TRS in Telangana

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday asked his party leaders to desist from lobbying for party ticket for the forthcoming Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir by using the open access to him on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: File)

Please leave the politics out of my Eid celebrations: Omar to NC leaders

Sources said Reddy is also slated to attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Modi on June 15. (Photo: ANI)

Jaganmohan Reddy to accompany PM Modi to Tirumala temple

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price surfaces

2

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

3

South African management rejects AB de Villiers’ offer to come out of retirement

4

How to know if someone has blocked your number?

5

Weird smartphone reason for skipping the gym

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham