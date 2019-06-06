Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 05:34 PM IST

India, All India

No bilateral meeting planned between PM Modi, Imran Khan at SCO: Govt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 6, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 4:11 pm IST

'To the best of my knowledge no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan,' said Raveesh Kumar.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said that there is no bilateral meeting planned between PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek.

“To the best of my knowledge no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan,” said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek during June 13-14 and the G20 Summit at Osaka in Japan during June 28-29.

Tags: pm modi, imran khan, shanghai cooperation organisation
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Government lawyers said granting spousal benefits would go against Hong Kong's legal definition of marriage as being between a man and a wife. But the judges dismissed that argument. (Photo: Representational I File)

Hong Kong court goes against govt to deliver landmark ruling on spousal benefits

Saroj Kumar Meher forced a junior engineer of the PWD of Belpada block to do 100 sit-ups in public. (Photo: Representational)

BJD legislator forces PWD engineer to do sit-ups for poor road construction

‘Good is news is the factors that aid the progress of monsoon, including south-westerly winds and Somali jet stream, are gradually becoming active,

Monsoon may take longer to reach Delhi, normal rainfall likely: IMD

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Thursday skipped the first cabinet meeting after the elections and asserted he could not be 'taken for granted'. (Photo: File)

Navjot Singh Sidhu skips cabinet meet, says 'can't be taken for granted'

MOST POPULAR

1

New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reveal radical redesign

2

In video: Sunny Leone uses F-word at Salman Khan's Bharat screening; find out why

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price surfaces

4

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

5

South African management rejects AB de Villiers’ offer to come out of retirement

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham