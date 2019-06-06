Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 03:06 AM IST

Jagan Reddy shifts key bureaucrats, top police officials

Andhra Pradesh chief secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam released two orders from the government mentioning the transfers and new postings of 36 officers.

Amaravati: Less than a week after assuming the office of chief minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has undertaken a major reshuffle of bureaucrats in Andhra Pradesh.

While some key officers were transferred to new posts within the first two days of assuming office, a number of officers were given new roles on Tuesday.

Nearly 32 IAS officers were assigned new roles in the Andhra Pradesh government, including Peeyush Kumar (commissioner, commercial taxes), Kantilal Dande (commissioner, Intermediate Education), GSRKR Vijay Kumar (commissioner, Municipal Administration), M. Girija Shankar (Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development), Bhaskar Katamneni (Managing Director, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh) and J. Murali (Officer on Special Duty to chief minister), to name a few.

IPS officers who were transferred include P. Sitharama Anjaneyulu (posted as Commissioner, Transport), and K R M Kishore Kumar (posted as Principal Secretary, Home Department), while IFS officers Chiranjiv Chowdhary and Y. Madhusudan Reddy were posted as Commissioner, Horticulture and Sericulture and Special Secretary, Marketing and Cooperation, Agriculture and Cooperation Department, respectively.

Meanwhile, collectors of nine districts were also assigned new roles. The officers include Samuel Anand Kumar (Collector and District Magistrate, Guntur District), P. Bhaskara (Collector and District Magistrate, Prakasam District), D. Muralidhar Reddy (Collector and District Magistrate, East Godavari District), M.V.Seshagiri Babu (Collector and District Magistrate, Nellore District), S. Satyanarayan (Collector and District Magistrate, Ananthapuramu District), Mutyala Raju Revu (Collector and District Magistrate, West Godavari District), Vadarevu Vinay Chand (Collector and District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam District), G. Veerapandian (Collector and District Magistrate, Kurnool District), and Narayana Bharat Gupta (Collector and District Magistrate, Chittoor District).

Mauling the TDP whose tally dropped from 102 seats in 2014 elections to a mere 23, Jagan-led YSR Congress got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.

