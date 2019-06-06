Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi cop lied to accident victim, files complaint after 10 months

PTI
Published : Jun 6, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 10:32 am IST

Police said they have initiated an investigation into the case and are trying to identify the car.

The accident took place on August 3, 2018, when the motorcycle that Sareen, a resident of Dilshad Garden, and his friend, Paras Sharma, were riding was hit by a car which had allegedly jumped the traffic signal, the police said. (Representational Image)
 The accident took place on August 3, 2018, when the motorcycle that Sareen, a resident of Dilshad Garden, and his friend, Paras Sharma, were riding was hit by a car which had allegedly jumped the traffic signal, the police said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Almost 10 months after an accident left him bedridden and a police officer allegedly dissuaded him from lodging a complaint against the driver of the car that hit him, 19-year-old Dhawal Sareen has finally managed to get an FIR registered.

The accident took place on August 3, 2018, when the motorcycle that Sareen, a resident of Dilshad Garden, and his friend, Paras Sharma, were riding was hit by a car which had allegedly jumped the traffic signal, the police said.

Sareen and his friend were headed towards the India Habitat Centre on Lodhi Road. A Delhi police assistant sub-inspector, Zile Singh, who reached the spot after the accident allegedly told the victims that the accused was an embassy official, who enjoyed diplomatic immunity, and the car also belonged to the embassy, the police said.

Singh allegedly asked the complainant to settle the matter, otherwise an FIR would be registered against him, they said. However, response to an RTI query filed by Sareen's father in February to get details of the incident revealed that the accused did not work for any embassy and the car also did not belong to any embassy.

Following the revelation, Sareen approached the police and an FIR was registered on May 29 at the Lodhi Colony police station. Sareen was seriously injured in the accident as the car dragged the motorcycle for several meters, the police said. The car's driver tried to flee but was caught by public and police were informed, they added.

Sareen was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and ASI Singh allegedly told him to not reveal the incident to the doctor, the police said. Singh allegedly made the victims sign some blank papers and told them that he would submit a wrong vehicle registration number to avoid any legal action against them, they said.

The victim was later shifted to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre and was informed that he had been crippled and would be confined to a wheelchair, the police said. In his complaint, Sareen has demanded appropriate action against the accused. Police said they have initiated an investigation into the case and are trying to identify the car.

Tags: delhi crime, delhi police, road accident
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees, including appointments committee, the cabinet committee on economic affairs, and security, among others.(Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah common factor in Modi’s all 8 Cabinet committees

It will be the first public meeting for Modi after his spectacular victory and for Rahul, it will be first major public appearance after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala this weekend at same time

Pawar had skipped the oath ceremony after his party was reportedly miffed about his seat in the fifth row. (Photo: File)

VVIP, Not 5 VIP: Clarification on Sharad Pawar seat row at PM's oath ceremony

DMK chief M K Stalin reiterated his demand for an exemption for Tamil Nadu students from the annual medical entrance test. (Photo: File)

Stalin demands exemption from NEET for TN students

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs West Indies; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

3

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

4

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

5

Facebook honours Kochi teenager with USD 500 for spotting memory bug on WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid al-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham