Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 08:06 AM IST

India, All India

CBI probe into Kamal Nath role in poll cash likely

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 6, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 5:43 am IST

If the agency is convinced that there is prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused.

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath addressing a press conference.
 A file photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath addressing a press conference.

New Delhi: The CBI may register a “preliminary enquiry” (PE) to probe the alleged detection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crores during income-tax raids at the houses of close aides of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and others in April.

“The CBI has received a formal complaint from the Election Commission via the department of personnel and training, which oversees the probe agency. The agency may register a PE first to probe the allegations. Based on the outcome of the PE, the CBI will decide whether a regular case can be registered or not,” a source said. However, CBI officials are now tightlipped about developments and are not divulging any details.

A “preliminary enquiry” is the first step by the CBI to gather information about any allegations. If the agency is convinced that there is prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused.

The Election Commission, after getting a report from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), had written to the government seeking a probe into the matter. “Searches in Madhya Pradesh detected a widespread and well-organised racket of collection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crores through various persons in different walks of life, including business, politics and public service. A part of the cash was also transferred to the headquarters of a major political party in Delhi, including about Rs 20 crores, which was moved through hawala recently to the headquarters of the political party from the residence of a senior functionary at Tughlaq Road, New Delhi,” the CBDT said in its report. The report added that the records of collection and disbursement of cash in the form of handwritten diaries, computer files and Excel sheets were found and seized and it corroborates these findings.

Tags: kamal nath, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Global reports on air pollution revealed that over 1.2 million people died in India due to air pollution in 2017.

1 lakh kids under 5 yrs of age die of air pollution each yr: Study

Besides, farmers have also alleged that the government has not even collected 25 per cent of paddy during the current Rabi season so far.

Pre-monsoon rains cause damage to crops in Odisha

Situation is no different in SRM High School and Nano Science College in Bhubaneswar, where only five students had appeared for the examination, but none of them could clear the papers. (Representational image)

Non-performing Odisha colleges to face strong action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Two new Cabinet panels set up to spur growth

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs West Indies; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

3

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

4

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

5

Facebook honours Kochi teenager with USD 500 for spotting memory bug on WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham