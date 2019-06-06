Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 07:33 PM IST

India, All India

AN-32 pilot's wife was on ATC duty in Jorhat when the aircraft went off the radar

PTI
Published : Jun 6, 2019, 7:22 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 7:22 pm IST

Sandhya, an air traffic control officer posted at the Johrat airbase, had married Flight Lieutenant Ashish Tanwar in 2018.

The IAF has said the aircraft took off from Jorhat 12.27 pm for the Menchuka advance landing ground in Shi-Yomi district in Arunachal, and its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm. (Photo: ANI)
 The IAF has said the aircraft took off from Jorhat 12.27 pm for the Menchuka advance landing ground in Shi-Yomi district in Arunachal, and its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Sandhya Tanwar was on duty at the IAF's Air Traffic Control in Jorhat, watching as her husband Ashish Tanwar piloted an AN-32 aircraft that took off from the airbase for the thickly forested area of Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh that fateful Monday afternoon.

Barely half an hour later, the plane went off the radar, leaving the young Tanwar to be one of the first to know about the disappearance of the IAF transport aircraft that had 12 others on board.

Sandhya, an air traffic control officer posted at the Johrat airbase, had married Flight Lieutenant Ashish Tanwar in 2018. And, never would have she thought that the couple who were united just a year ago would be separated under such unfortunate circumstances.

Four days on, a massive search and rescue operation to trace the Russian-origin aircraft continues, with these tense circumstances leaving family members in despair. The IAF has said the aircraft took off from Jorhat 12.27 pm for the Menchuka advance landing ground in Shi-Yomi district in Arunachal, and its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm.

According to sources, Sandhya was on duty at the ATC when the transport aircraft took off with her 29-year-old husband, and 12 others on board. Ashish Tanwar, who hails from Haryana's Palwal, had joined the IAF in December 2013 after completing his B.Tech degree.

Sombre mood prevailed at Tanwar's native Deeghot village in Palwal. IAF had Wednesday said that the search and rescue operation has been intensified and expanded despite challenges being posed by vegetation, inhospitable terrain and poor weather in the area.

Meanwhile, the pilot's teary-eyed mother Saroj appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deploy all resources to trace the aircraft and those missing.

A total of eight air crew and five passengers were on board the aircraft. The AN-32 is a Russian-origin aircraft and the IAF currently operates a sizeable number of it. It is a twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft.

An AN-32 aircraft had crashed near a village in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh in June 2009 in which 13 defence personnel were killed. The aircraft had crashed over the Rinchi Hill above Heyo village, about 30 km from Mechuka advance landing ground.

In July 2016, an AN-32 aircraft went missing while taking off from Chennai for Port Blair with 29 people on board. The aircraft could not be traced following weeks of massive search operations covering 2,17,800 square nautical miles by multiple aircraft.

Months later, an IAF court of inquiry concluded that it was unlikely that the missing personnel on board the aircraft would have survived the accident.

Tags: indian air force, an-32, jorhat, missing aircraft, ashish tanwar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The deceased has been identified as Prem Kumar Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

BJP worker clubbed to death, six TRS workers held in Telangana

Before the Lok Sabha elections, the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said that a decision on purchasing oil from Iran will be taken by the new government after the polls. (Photo: ANI)

Will consider commercial needs, energy security: India on purchasing oil from Iran

The Maharashtra government has approved a sum of Rs 150 crore for the implementation of various programmes marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra govt approves Rs 150 crore for Mahatma birth anniversary plans

The prime minister after visiting the Maldives and Sri Lanka this weekend will arrive at the Renigunta airport, near Tirupati, from Colombo on Sunday evening, the official told PTI. (Photo: Twitter)

PM to offer prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine on June 9

MOST POPULAR

1

New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reveal radical redesign

2

In video: Sunny Leone uses F-word at Salman Khan's Bharat screening; find out why

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price surfaces

4

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

5

South African management rejects AB de Villiers’ offer to come out of retirement

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham