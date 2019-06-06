Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:13 PM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah common factor in Modi’s all 8 Cabinet committees

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jun 6, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 10:47 am IST

PM Modi is in six of them, Rajnath Singh is in two, Sitharaman is in seven panels and Piyush Goyal in five.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees, including appointments committee, the cabinet committee on economic affairs, and security, among others.(Photo: PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees, including appointments committee, the cabinet committee on economic affairs, and security, among others.(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Government on Thursday announced constitution of various Cabinet committees, including the one on economic affairs.

Home Minister Amit Shah is in all eight key cabinet committees, PM Modi is in six of them and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in two.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in seven panels and Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in five.

On Wednesday, the Government had constituted committees on investment and growth to spur the economic growth, and on employment and skill development to deal with the issues of unemployment.

It was perhaps for the first time that the Cabinet committees on the two issues have been set up.

The key committee on security was also set up on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the head of the Committee, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be its members.

The panel looks after the issues related to national security and foreign affairs.

Among the panels announced on Thursday is the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) to be headed by the Prime Minister with Amit Shah as the other member.

Shah will head the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation. Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Sitharaman and Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal are its members.

Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh and Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri are special invitees of the Accommodation committee.

The key Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will be headed by the PM and will have Rajnath Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal as its members.

The others in the CCEA include, S Jaishankar, Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which recommends dates for holding parliament sessions, will be headed by Shah and will have Sitharaman, Consumer Affairs Minister Ramvilas Paswan, Tomar, Prasad, Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi as its members.

Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan are special invitees.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, which helps the government take important policy decisions, will be headed by the prime minister.

Shah, Gadkari, Sitharaman, Goyal, Paswan, Tomar, Prasad, Harsimrar Kaur, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Heavy Industries Minister Arvind Sawant and Joshi will be its members. The Cabinet committees are constituted or reconstituted when a new government takes over or the cabinet undergoes a reshuffle.

Union Minister Smriti Irani is among the special invitees to this panel.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, pm modi, amit shah, rajnath singh, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Police said on Wednesday that she was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid. (Photo: Representational)

Two arrested for strangulating minor in Aligarh

He sought the apex court's permission to visit Ballari as he has been barred by judicial order from visiting his home district. (Photo: Representational)

SC to hear mining baron Janardhana Reddy's plea to travel to Ballari on Friday

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday hit out at the Centre expressing dissatisfaction over the increasing unemployment rate in the country that has risen to a record 6.1 per cent, highest in last 45 years. (Photo: File)

Mayawati tears into Centre over increasing unemployment rate

In 2018, 18 cases and 16 deaths have been reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala. (Photo: File)

Nipah virus: Karnataka govt issues circular to strengthen surveillance

MOST POPULAR

1

'Avengers' star Chris Evans slams homophobic men planning straight pride parade

2

This remarkable iPhone feature will be greatly missed in Apple iPhone 11

3

Pashupatinath temple in Nepal owns over 9kg gold, 1.3 billion rupees cash

4

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 feature revealed in iOS 13

5

Here are world's deadly serial killers

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham