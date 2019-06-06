Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 03:06 AM IST

India

AI loss: Praful Patel likely to depose before ED today

PTI
Published : Jun 6, 2019
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 1:23 am IST

The central agency has recently filed a chargesheet in the case, naming Talwar and claiming that he was in regular touch with Mr Patel.

Former civil aviation minister and NCP leader Praful Patel
New Delhi: Former civil aviation minister and NCP leader Praful Patel is expected to depose before the ED on Thursday in connection with a money-laundering probe related to the losses suffered by national carrier Air India as part of an alleged multi-crore-rupee aviation scam.

Mr Patel (62) has also been named in a recent chargesheet filed by the federal agency before a court as a person known to alleged aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, who was in charge of the civil aviation ministry between 2004 and 2011, has not been mentioned as an accused in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), sources said, had already questioned a number of people in the senior management of the state-owned airline and the aviation ministry.

Mr Patel was expected to be quizzed about the statements and revelations made by Talwar, they added.

The statement of Mr Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP, will also be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The four-time MP from the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra had earlier told PTI that he would be happy to cooperate with the ED for their understanding of the complexities of the aviation industry.

The central agency has recently filed a chargesheet in the case, naming Talwar and claiming that he was in regular touch with Mr Patel.

It has alleged that Talwar finalised various communications addressed to Mr Patel on behalf of Emirates and Air Arabia.

According to the chargesheet, Talwar obtained undue favours for the private airlines using his contacts.

The agency has also alleged that Talwar was engaged in lobbying with politicians, ministers, other public servants and officials in the civil aviation ministry for Emirates, Air Arabia and Qatar Airways in order to secure undue benefits to these airlines.

