Wednesday, May 06, 2020 | Last Update : 07:03 PM IST

42nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

49,368

2,934

Recovered

13,739

894

Deaths

1,658

92

Maharashtra155252465583 Gujarat62451381368 Delhi5105146864 Tamil Nadu4058148533 Rajasthan3158152589 Madhya Pradesh30591000176 Uttar Pradesh288098756 Andhra Pradesh171758934 Punjab145113325 West Bengal1344264140 Telangana108558529 Jammu and Kashmir7413208 Karnataka67333128 Haryana5482566 Bihar5351604 Kerala5034624 Odisha176601 Jharkhand119273 Chandigarh115211 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh58360 Assam44331 Himachal Pradesh42343 Tripura2920 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Burhan Wani's successor killed in Kashmir gunfight

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : May 6, 2020, 4:05 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2020, 4:07 pm IST

Riyaz Naikoo was a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen

Engagement between security forces and militants has intensified this week in Kashmir. Here we see security personnel leaving after an encounter with militants in Handwara in Kashmir earlier this week. (PTI)
 Engagement between security forces and militants has intensified this week in Kashmir. Here we see security personnel leaving after an encounter with militants in Handwara in Kashmir earlier this week. (PTI)

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday killed top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo in a gunfight in Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday.

Riyaz Naikoo is said to be the successor of Burhan Wani. According to security forces, Naikoo carried a reward of Rs. 12 lakh on his head.

A senior police officer, Imtiyaz Hussain, tweeted “Riyaz Naikoo wanted by law in crimes against humanity finally taken down by security forces. As always a never dying sprit, resolute & single minded devotion of J&K police at the forefront of this ugly proxy war has been the key. God bless @JmuKmrPolice.”

The killing was the major event in no less than three encounters that raged in southern Kashmir’s Pulwama district since Tuesday evening. Mobile internet services were snapped and the forces began enforcing curfew-like restrictions in almost the entire Kashmir Valley on Wednesday.

The authorities in Srinagar said that the restrictions were being enforced “as a precautionary measure.”

Earlier reports emanating from Pulwama said Naikoo was among militants trapped in Beigpora village after columns of the Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu & Kashmir police's counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) moved in to launch an operation overnight.

Police sources said fighting broke out between the holed-up militants and security forces early Wednesday. “Contact with the militants was established early today. The exchange of fire is going on,” said a police officer on the phone from Pulwama.

Confirming this, the J&K police tweeted, “Contact established in the third operation at #Beighpors #Awantipur. Top terrorist commander is trapped. Exchange of fire on. Details shall follow”.

In a separate encounter that was going on in Sharshali village in the Krew area of Pulwama, one militant was killed. Police said the firefight broke out after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the village on Tuesday night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in a private house.

Army sources said more than a dozen families living in the vicinity of the encounter site were evacuated to safety.

Security forces have stepped up their tough campaign against militants in Kashmir. They have killed 75 militants across J&K so far this year. Twenty-seven security personnel and 15 civilians have died in clashes and other incidents of violence during this period.

Tags: kashmir, riyaz naickoo, kashmir militant, hizbul mujahideen, security forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI Photo)

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India in touch with Pak on implementation of ICJ verdict

5 Tablighi Jamaat attendees arrested for failing to declare themselves. (PTI Photo)

5 Tablighi Jamaat attendees arrested for concealing travel history

File image of Riyaz Naikoo from a video.

Most wanted Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo killed in Awantipora encounter

Doctors take the details of a man and a child before testing for Covid19 in Mumbai. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases in India close to 50K

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

2

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

3

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

4

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

5

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham