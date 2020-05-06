Wednesday, May 06, 2020 | Last Update : 01:23 PM IST

India, All India

24 corona positives detected at Indian Army hospital in Delhi

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 6, 2020, 7:28 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2020, 7:28 am IST

In all, 84 armed forces personnel being quarantined for coronavirus infection

The Army Research and Referral Hospital near New Delhi. (Photo: Facebook)
 The Army Research and Referral Hospital near New Delhi. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Indian Army said on Tuesday that 24 patients admitted at its Research and Referral (R&R) hospital's cancer ward in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19. These include serving and retired personnel as well as dependents. All these patients have now been transferred to the Base Hospital at Delhi Cantonment.  

Currently (excluding Tuesday’s new cases), 60 serving personnel from the three services are admitted at various hospitals in relation to the coronavirus.  Some 28 armed forces personnel who had been COVID-19 positive were discharged after recovering from the disease.

Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said Tuesday that till now 45 of its  personnel have tested Covid-19 positive. Some 43 personnel are positive from Tigri, New Delhi based unit which is deployed for internal security duties. Two among these are admitted to Safdarjung Hospital while 41 are admitted to the CAPF Referral Hospital, Greater Noida. Some 76 personnel of this unit have been quarantined at ITBP Chhawla Facility, New Delhi. It said that two personnel were earlier tested positive who were deployed with an ITBP company which was in Delhi for Law and Order duties with the Delhi Police.

army research and referral hospital, army coronavirus, covid-19 positive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi














