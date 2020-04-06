Uttar Pradesh: 16 more test positive for Covid19, cases climb to 294

Six samples from Lucknow, eight from Sitapur and two samples sent from Agra have tested positive for the infection

Lucknow: Sixteen people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state close to 300, officials said here.

Six samples from Lucknow, eight from Sitapur and two samples sent from Agra have tested positive for the infection, an official KGMU statement said here.

With the fresh cases, the total in the state reaches 294 and is likely to cross the 300-mark as more reports are expected later in the day.

Till Sunday, the number of cases in the state was 278, of which nearly half had links with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, officials had said.