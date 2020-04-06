India's efforts to contain virus example for others: PM Modi

The PM urged BJP workers to follow a five-point agenda, including working to ensure that no poor goes hungry

Residents light lamps at a society to express the country’s unity in fight against COVID-19, amid the nationwide lockdown, in Ghaziabad on Sunday. PTI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India's efforts to combat coronavirus have set an example and it is among countries which understood the pandemic's seriousness and took various timely decisions to combat the virus.

Addressing BJP workers to mark the 40th foundation day of the party, he also appreciated the maturity shown by people during the lockdown, describing it as unprecedented.

"We got to see our collective strength on Sunday evening," he said referring to the countrywide exercise to switch off lights and illuminate diyas for nine minutes to show India's collective strength to fight the deadly virus.

He also urged BJP workers to follow a five-point agenda, including working to ensure that no poor goes hungry.

He asked them to follow the guidelines issued by party president J P Nadda.

Fight against coronavirus is no less than war, Modi said, asking BJP workers to donate and encourage others to contribute to the PM-CARES fund.