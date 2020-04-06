Monday, Apr 06, 2020 | Last Update : 05:19 PM IST

India, All India

India learnt to live without politics and religion during lockdown: G Madhavan Nair

PTI
Published : Apr 6, 2020, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2020, 1:14 pm IST

The former chairman of ISRO said that Indians have demonstrated their unity in the battle against coronavirus

Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair.
 Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair.

Bengaluru: "The country has learnt to live without politics and religion," says eminent scientist G Madhavan Nair on the lockdown imposed across the nation to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"This is a great achievement," observed the former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

He said this trend should be continued after every election, with all the political activities pushed into the background and everybody concentrating on nation-building.

On COVID-19, Nair told: "Actually, many of these viruses are dormant on the earth, and when favourable conditions come, they flare up. If you look at the last three centuries or beyond, once in 100 years, something or the other breaks out. So, its a natural phenomenon."

He said Indians have demonstrated their unity, standing up together without any caste, creed and political colour in the battle to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, adding, the same approach should be adopted in nation building.

Nair said implementation of various measures aimed at halting the spread was being spearheaded largely the bureaucracy, who have risen up to the occasion extremely well and same tempo has to be maintained.

In the matter of bringing COVID-19 relief package to people, India has been able to cut out the middle-men, he said.

"Previously all the funds used to be leaked out to middlemen and that used to really deny benefits which are supposed to reach the people. So that process (cutting out middlemen), if it's continued, it's definitely good for the country," Nair said.

Noting that India has a huge domestic market, he pitched for giving a thrust to the indigenisation programme, which perhaps had taken a back-seat for quite some time because of readily available things outside.

"Now is the time for Indian industries and research laboratories to wake up and give a big push to indigenisation drive," Nair underlined.

Tags: indian space research organisation, isro, g madhavan nair, lockdown, religion, politics, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Latest From India

Indore divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi along with senior officials inspects Taat Patti Bakhal area where health workers were attacked by some locals who went there to screen residents in wake of COVID 19 pandemic, in Indore. PTI Photo

693 people test positive for Covid19 in one day, cases rise to 4,067

An image posted by prime minister Narendra Modi on his Twitter account after he lit a lamp as a symbol of the nation's battle against the coronavirus. (Twitter)

PM calls CMs ahead of key phase in corona battle

The patient, an autorickshaw driver, met with the accident on March 31. PTI Photo

Hospital staff quarantined in Pune after accident victim tests positive for Covid19

Representational image (PTI)

Covid suspect falls to death while trying to run away from quarantine facility

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way because Tablighi Jamaat sends over a lot of food?

2

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

3

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

4

Tinder Passport frees you from location 'lockdown', lets all users connect across borders now

5

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham