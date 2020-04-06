Monday, Apr 06, 2020 | Last Update : 05:18 PM IST

India, All India

Hospital staff quarantined in Pune after accident victim tests positive for Covid19

PTI
Published : Apr 6, 2020, 3:42 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2020, 3:42 pm IST

A senior civic official denied speculations of the COVID-19 patient having direct or indirect link to the Tablighi Jamaat

The patient, an autorickshaw driver, met with the accident on March 31. PTI Photo
 The patient, an autorickshaw driver, met with the accident on March 31. PTI Photo

Pune: At least 92 staff members, including several doctors, of the D Y Patil Hospital here in Maharashtra have been quarantined after an accident victim, who was being treated at the facility, tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

A senior civic official denied speculations of the COVID-19 patient having direct or indirect link to the Tablighi Jamaat which organised a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month that later emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the country.

The patient, an autorickshaw driver, met with the accident on March 31, said Jitendra Bhawalkar, dean of the D Y Patil Medical College and Hospital, a private medical facility located in Pimpri Chinchwad township here.

"The man,who is in his 30s, came to the emergency section of the hospital on March 31 after the accident. He was operated upon and on the second day, he developed fever. The doctors got suspicious and his samples were sent for testing which came out positive for coronavirus," he said.

The patient was immediately shifted to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital.

"We then tried to find out those who came in contact with the man and quarantined our 42 doctors and 50 paramedical staff members as a precaution. Samples of all of them have been sent for tests," Bhawalkar said.

Some people claim the man has link to the Tablighi Jamaat while some say he had transported people belonging to the Islamic organisation, the official said, adding that the patient hid the information from the hospital after he was admitted following the accident.

Asked if the man has any link to the Tablighi Jamaat, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the patient does not have any connection to the outfit.

"Thepatient is in ICU. People are speculating about his links, but right now we can only say he is not from the Tablighi Jamaat. He is from the different community altogether," the official said

Tags: covid-19 india, coronavirus updates

Latest From India

Indore divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi along with senior officials inspects Taat Patti Bakhal area where health workers were attacked by some locals who went there to screen residents in wake of COVID 19 pandemic, in Indore. PTI Photo

693 people test positive for Covid19 in one day, cases rise to 4,067

An image posted by prime minister Narendra Modi on his Twitter account after he lit a lamp as a symbol of the nation's battle against the coronavirus. (Twitter)

PM calls CMs ahead of key phase in corona battle

Representational image (PTI)

Covid suspect falls to death while trying to run away from quarantine facility

Representational Image

UGC asks varsities to set up helpline to address Covid19 related stress

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way because Tablighi Jamaat sends over a lot of food?

2

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

3

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

4

Tinder Passport frees you from location 'lockdown', lets all users connect across borders now

5

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham