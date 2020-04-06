Monday, Apr 06, 2020 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

India, All India

Gujarat covid count rises to 144 with 16 new cases

PTI
Published : Apr 6, 2020, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2020, 11:40 am IST

Of the 16 new cases, 11 are from Ahmedabad, two from Vadodara, and one each in Mehsana, Patan and Surat

Members of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP) pack food to be distributed amongst the poor and homeless people during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Ahmedabad. PTI photo
 Members of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP) pack food to be distributed amongst the poor and homeless people during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

Ahmedabad: Gujarat reported 16 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 144, a health department official said.

Ten of these new patients have direct or indirect link to religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of the 16 new cases, 11 are from Ahmedabad, two from Vadodara, and one each in Mehsana, Patan and Surat.

Nine patients from Ahmedabad and one from Mehsana have link to the Nizamuddin religious event, the official said.

So far, 11 patients have died while 21 have been discharged after recovery, she said.

Intensive testing in COVID-19 hotspots of the state has led to several cases coming to light and many new patients have link to the Nizamuddin congregation, Ravi said.

Tags: coronavirus in india, gujarat coronavirus, covid19 gujarat
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Firefighters spray disinfectants outside closed shops at a market to contain the spread of coronavirus, during a nationwide lockdown, in Nagpur. PTI photo

Maharashtra covid tally climbs to 781 after 33 fresh cases

People stand in a queue at safe distance to buy grocery items from a shop during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bhopal on Sunday. PTI photo

Covid19 cases cross 4,000 in India, 109 deaths so far

PTI Photo

One more Covid19 patient dies in MP, toll climbs to 14

Forensics and crime branch officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct investigation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

8 Malaysian Tablighis men, trying to flee India nabbed

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way because Tablighi Jamaat sends over a lot of food?

2

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

3

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

4

Tinder Passport frees you from location 'lockdown', lets all users connect across borders now

5

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham