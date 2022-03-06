Sunday, Mar 06, 2022 | Last Update : 04:36 PM IST

  India   All India  06 Mar 2022  Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Final phase of polling on Monday
India, All India

Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Final phase of polling on Monday

PTI
Published : Mar 6, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2022, 1:27 pm IST

Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra districts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists gather during a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in Varanasi. (Photo: AFP)
 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists gather during a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in Varanasi. (Photo: AFP)

Lucknow: Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, will be held on Monday to decide the phase of 613 candidates.

Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts.

 

The campaigning for the final phase ended on Saturday with the BJP and its rival parties attacking each other on a range of issues from handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, law and order, economic and security situation to farmers' stir.

Polling on these 54 seats will also mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh that had began on February 10 after the announcement of elections in mid-January.

The counting of votes will be undertaken on March 10.

Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. There are 2.06 crore eligible voters.

 

This final round will also be a test of the alliances carved out by both the BJP and Samajwadi Party with small caste-based parties.

BJP's allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party and Akhilesh Yadav's new friends Apna Dal (K), Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar and others have been trying to rally their supporters.

Once considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, the region saw the BJP making inroads in 2017 by winning 29 seats along with its allies Apna Dal (4) and SBSP (3).

The BSP got six seats and the Samajwadi Party 11 seats.

For the Samajwadi Party, its patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav made a rare appearance in Jaunpur to drum up support for Lucky Yadav, son of his long-time associate late Parasnath Yadav in the fray from Malhani seat.

 

Mulayam Singh had earlier campaigned for his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav on Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Besides UP Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi south) other ministers in the fray in the last leg are Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi north), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur)and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur).

Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and joined the Samajwadi Party, is contesting from Ghosi in Mau.

SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as JD(U) candidate and Abbas Ansari, son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat are contesting in this phase.

 

The campaigning in the last phase reached its crescendo with Prime Minister Modi leading the BJP's poll blitzkrieg in Varanasi and its adjoining districts.

Besides addressing election rallies, he also held a roadshow for three assembly constituencies of Cantt, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

This phase also saw Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee descending on the pilgrim city to hold a joint rally with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and his RLD ally Jayant Chaudhary.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been camping in Varanasi for about four days and she along with her brother Rahul Gandhi addressed election meetings, whereas BSP supremo Mayawati also campaigned in the district and neighbouring areas.

 

Seeking to override anti-incumbency, the ruling party raised issues like forced migration and law and order problems during the previous Samajwadi Party government while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government on issue of inflation, unemployment, stray cattle menace and farmers' agitation against agri laws.

The mowing down of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri was also highlighted by all opposition parties as Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the case.

Tags: uttar pradesh elections, uttar pradesh assembly elections, up elections 2022
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

In the ongoing legislative assembly elections in five states, there is a combined electorate of 183.4 million. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Election Commission to host virtual international election visitors programme

Polling officers carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material leave for their respective polling booths, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Assembly poll results to have bearing on President's election due later this year

The incident took place at the force mess in Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border (Representational image: PTI)

Fratricidal incident: Five BSF personnel killed in Amritsar camp

The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. (Twitter/Videograb/@PMOIndia)

PM Modi unveils Shivaji Maharaj statue in Pune municipal corporation premises

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham