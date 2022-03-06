Sunday, Mar 06, 2022 | Last Update : 04:36 PM IST

  India   All India  06 Mar 2022  President Kovind organises run at Rashtrapati Bhavan to promote fitness
President Kovind organises run at Rashtrapati Bhavan to promote fitness

The 5-km run started from the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt and ended at the Rashtrapati Bhavan sports complex

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday organised a run at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here to promote fitness and health consciousness as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, an official statement said.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the government of India to commemorate 75 years of independence.

 

The run was flagged off by the President and First Lady Savita Kovind, the statement issued by the President's office said.

The 5-km run started from the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt and ended at the Rashtrapati Bhavan sports complex, it said.

Along with the President, senior officials and staff of the President's Secretariat participated in the run, it said.

