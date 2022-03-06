Sunday, Mar 06, 2022 | Last Update : 09:01 AM IST

  India   All India  06 Mar 2022  PM Modi to launch Pune metro rail project today
India, All India

PM Modi to launch Pune metro rail project today

ANI
Published : Mar 6, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2022, 7:38 am IST

PM Modi will also unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation

Workers at the site of an upcoming metro station in Pune. (Photo: Pune Metro Rail Organisation)
 Workers at the site of an upcoming metro station in Pune. (Photo: Pune Metro Rail Organisation)

New Delhi: In an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pune Metro Rail Project on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi will be in Pune today to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects.

 

At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The statue is made up of 1,850 kg gunmetal and is about 9.5 feet tall.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the Pune Metro Rail Project project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. The foundation stone of the project had been laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. He will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km of the project today.

He will also inaugurate and inspect the Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

 

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects. Rejuvenation will be done in a 9 km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crores. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc.

Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of "One City One Operator" at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch 100 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.

 

Further, he will inaugurate the R K Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune. The main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the Museum.

Later on Sunday, PM Modi will kickstart the Golden Jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University.

Tags: pune metro, pm modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

Latest From India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav receiving the students at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Photo: Twitter/@byadavbjp)

Operation Ganga: Special flight carrying 183 Indian citizens reaches Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting on Ukraine crisis, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

'Main focus on evacuating Indian students from Sumy'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda address a joint press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Shah, Nadda confident of BJP win in all states

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal told reporters that 4,988 personnel were deployed in 1,247 polling stations in the six electoral districts to conduct the exercise. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Two killed in Manipur poll violence, 76% voter turnout

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham