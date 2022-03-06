Shah, Nadda confident of BJP win in all states

BJP hopes to ride on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and the impact of the central government’s various welfare schemes

New Delhi: As campaigning for the seventh and the final phase for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections came to an end on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exuded confidence of retaining power in all the four states — UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — and making “impressive gains in Punjab. The final phase of voting in UP is to be held on March 7.

BJP hopes to ride on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and the impact of the central government’s various welfare schemes. The party rejected claims that UP witnessed a close contest between BJP and the Samajwadi Party asserting that the party will retain power with a “massive majority.”

While claiming that for the first time UP saw “democracy penetrating till the grass-root level,” the BJP leaders said it has got rid of “casteism, dynasty politics and appeasement” from the state.

BJP president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Saturday, said those hoping for any dilution in the party's mandate in UP would be disappointed.

“There was no close contest in UP….People have voted one sided in our favour. People will give BJP a good majority in four states where it is in power,” Nadda said.

Amit Shah rejected claims that the BJP-led NDA in the state might remain short of a few seats to attain a simple majority and have to seek a post-poll alliance.

“We will not be needing any other to retain power…We are getting a good majority in the state,” Mr Shah said. He underlined the BJP’s “scientific and well-organised campaign” in all the five states and said PM Modi's “popularity in five poll-bound states was more than that of any earlier Prime Minister," which has benefitted the party. He added the Indian government's quick efforts to bring back its students from Ukraine had a “positive impact” on the party’s campaigning.

Regarding Punjab, the epicentre of farmer unions protests and where the BJP formed new alliances after losing its decades old ally SAD, Nadda said that it was the first time that the BJP contested on more than 65 seats and the party will perform better than expected.