Friday, Mar 06, 2020 | Last Update : 04:59 AM IST

India, All India

New twist to MP crisis as ‘missing’ Congress MLA quits

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY AND SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Mar 6, 2020, 2:53 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2020, 3:22 am IST

Dang was among the three Congress MLAs and one Independent legislator who were currently “holidaying” in Bengaluru.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: ANI)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal/New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, a ruling Congress MLA on Thursday resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, indicating a looming crisis ahead for the Kamal Nath government.

The Congress legislator from Suwasara in Mandsaur district, Hardeep Singh Dang, sent his resignation letter to Assembly Speaker N.P. Prajapati and chief minister Kamal Nath. Mr Dang was among the three Congress MLAs and one Independent legislator who were currently “holidaying” in Bengaluru.

The four MLAs have been “missing” for the last one week.

In another development, family members of Congress MLA Baishahulal Singh, who was among the four MLAs now on a tour to Bengaluru, filed a report in the local police station in Annupur in MP that he has been missing for the past several days. Mr Dang cited negligence towards his constituency by the Kamal Nath government as the reason for resigning. “I was not made a minister in the state nor was development work carried out in my constituency”, he wrote in his resignation latter.

The political drama in Madhya Pradesh continued on Thursday with two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs and one Samajwadi Party legislator, who were purportedly “rescued” by Congress state ministers from a Gurgaon luxury hotel, claiming nobody from BJP had taken them “hostage”. The Congress, however, maintained in Delhi that the BJP had abducted 14 of their MLAs.

Taking strong exception to their portrayal as “pliable” politicians by Congress by staging the “rescue operation”, the three MLAs, who were among the six MLAs “rescued” by MP ministers Jai Vardhan Singh and Jitu Patwari from a Gurgaon hotel, described the entire “narrative” on the “rescue operation” by the two ministers as a “white lie”.

“Nobody has taken us to Delhi and arranged our accommodation in any hotel nor did anybody rescue us. The two ministers asked us if we will be available for a chat. We were later asked to come with them to Bhopal in a chartered plane”, BSP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha told reporters here.

“It is ridiculous to say that we were kept in a hotel to be purchased by the BJP. This is absolutely baseless charge which tarnished our image in public. We stood by the Kamal Nath government and will do so in future”, he added.

Another BSP legislator Rama Bai ridiculed the claim by Congress veteran Digvijay Singh that she was misbehaved with by BJP leaders in the Gurgaon hotel, describing it as “not true”. She added: “Nobody can dare to touch Rama Bai, leave alone misbehaving with her.”

SP MLA Rajendra Shukla also echoed similar sentiments, saying that a section of Congress leaders wanted to shore up their image before their party high command, and hence they staged the whole “drama”.

The ruling Congress in Bhopal on Thursday found itself on a sticky wicket following the outbursts by the two BSP MLAs and one SP legislator who support the Kamal Nath government. “We have never mentioned the names of MLAs rescued from the hotel. It is true some MLAs were missing”, said Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja.

In New Delhi, the Congress’ central leadership again claimed that the BJP was destabilising its state government. It accused the saffron party of trying to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh by “abducting 14 MLAs” of the ruling alliance.

“The atmosphere created by the BJP in the country (is of) targeting and breaking Opposition party leaders with threats of raids, etc, and forcing them to join or ally with the BJP so they can form the government,” Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told the media. “Wherever other parties have made governments, their (BJP’s) aim has been to destabilise them. This fever to destabilise state governments rises when the Rajya Sabha elections are due,” he said.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed the BJP “abducted 14 MLAs” and accused the saffron party of being hand in glove with the “mafia” in Madhya Pradesh, which wants to topple the Congress government in the state. “Eleven mafias have been identified and are being reined in by the Congress. They had been active for 15 years. The Vyapam scam is unravelling. So, this is a conspiracy to bring the Madhya Pradesh government down,” he said.

Senior Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijay Singh, both of whom lost last year’s Lok Sabha polls, are the two main contenders for Rajya Sabha berths from the state. Digvijay Singh is a sitting Rajya Sabha member and is retiring later this month.

Chief minister Kamal Nath is keen to induct a local leader for one seat, leaving the fight open between Mr Singh and Mr Scindia for the other seat.

Tags: madhya pradesh assembly, congress mla

Latest From India

Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal governor to meet Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi cites IB letter, pays tribute to Biju Patnaik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Virus cases rise to 30; PM Modi’s EU summit off

Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi then moved a motion to suspend the members from the House for the remaining period of the Budget Session, that was passed by a voice vote amid protests by the Opposition. (Photo: File)

7 Cong MPs suspended in Lok Sabha for rest of session

MOST POPULAR

1

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

2

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

3

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

4

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

5

Xiaomi Note 9, realme 6 launch events cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham