13 Iranian tourists quarantined in Amritsar over Covid19 fears

Published : Mar 6, 2020, 12:43 pm IST
They have been asked to not leave the hotel till their medical examination gets over as a precautionary measure

Representational image (PTI photo)
Chandigarh: A 13-member group of tourists from Iran have been quarantined at a hotel in Amritsar and have been asked to not go out till their medical examination is completed, an official said.

They reached Amritsar on Thursday night, the official added.

They have been quarantined at their hotel rooms, Amritsar Civil Surgeon Prabhdeep Kaur told PTI over phone.

We are conducting a proper medical examination, she said adding that they have been asked to not leave the hotel till their medical examination gets over as a precautionary measure.

If any of them are found symptomatic (for coronavirus), then samples will be taken, she pointed out.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had reviewed the state's preparedness to tackle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and had directed the health department to keep close tabs on the situation triggered by the global spread of the virus.PTI

