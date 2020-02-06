Thursday, Feb 06, 2020 | Last Update : 07:59 PM IST

India, All India

Two IEDs recovered in Guwahati, a day before PM’s mega rally in Assam

THE ASIAN AGE | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 6, 2020, 6:25 pm IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2020, 6:25 pm IST

Security sources think it is the handiwork of the banned outfit Ulfa(I) to register its relevance

Assam police personnel arrange arms swurrendered by the cadres of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in Guwahati on Jan. 30, 2020 after the signing of the Bodo peace accord between Bodo militant groups and the central government. (AP)
  Assam police personnel arrange arms swurrendered by the cadres of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in Guwahati on Jan. 30, 2020 after the signing of the Bodo peace accord between Bodo militant groups and the central government. (AP)

Guwahati: Security for the Prime Minister’s visit to Assam on Friday has been further heightened after the Assam police on Thursday recovered two low-intensity improvised explosive devices (IED) from two commercial hubs of Guwahati.

The PM is going to Kokrajhar to grace the celebrations of the Bodo Peace Accord.

Security personnel said they tracked down the two IEDs to Pan Bazar and Paltan Bazar areas of Guwahati on the basis of information provided by an Ulfa (I) supporter who was arrested by the police in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district. He supposedly claimed to have been ordered to plant six IEDs.

Four of these IEDs were planted, packed in plastic bags, in Upper Assam and went off on Republic Day, January 26. The remaining two were set up on February 1 but they failed to blast.

The bomb disposal squad has removed them to the Panikhaiti area where they will be triggered.

Guwahati police commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta indicated that the IEDs were placed by Ulfa (I) cadres, perhaps to signal the group’s relevance to peace in Assam. 

On Wednesday, the police recovered five suspected hand-made bombs from a place in Chhaygaon in Kamrup (Rural) district. The bombs were later defused at Kukurmara area in Chhaigaon.

The detection of explosive devices a day before the prime minister’s visit has set off rippls of concern in security circles although they ruled out any connection with the PM’s visit.

The Kokrajhar rally is being billed as one of the biggest in Assam’s history, and a “thanksgiving” event to celebrate  the January 27 Bodo peace accord between the Centre, the state government and different factions of Bodo rebel groups backed by powerful All Bodo Students Union (Absu). The venue is 220 km west of Guwahati.

More than four lakh people from the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) and other parts of Assam are likely to attend the rally, ferried there on four special trains. The state government has declared a holiday in the Bodo autonomous areas on Friday.

The ‘thanksgiving ceremony’ at the Jangkhrithai Fwthar Ground in Kokrajhar is being organized by nine Bodo organisations, including four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland.

Tags: pm kokrajhar, pm bodo accord, guwahati pm, bodo thanksgiving rally
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

PTI image

Peter Mukerjea granted bail in Sheena Bora murder case

A plane carrying evacuees from the virus zone in China lands at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Wednesday. PTI image

MEA exploring possibilities for return of Indians from China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Modi's Motion of Thanks to President's address in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Parvesh Verma

Election Commission slaps 24-hr ban on Parvesh Verma

MOST POPULAR

1

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

2

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

3

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

4

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

5

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham