Thursday, Feb 06, 2020 | Last Update : 02:43 AM IST

India, All India

Tamil superstar Vijay grilled for tax evasion

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 6, 2020, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2020, 1:40 am IST

The popular actor who has been shooting since Feburary 1, there, was said to have requested for time to complete the shoot.

Vijay
 Vijay

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay’s shoot at Neyveli came to a grinding halt on Wednesday when sleuths from the income-tax department took him in for questioning. The I-T teams simultaneously raided the Tamil film actor’s residence in Chennai, besides several premises linked to a film production house, movie financier and distributors in connection with suspected tax evasion related to his latest film Bigil.

According to sources, the actor, was shooting in Neyveli for his upcoming flick Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, when a team of officials from the I-T department went to the shooting spot and asked Vijay to come with them for an enquiry.

The popular actor who has been shooting since Feburary 1, there, was said to have requested for time to complete the shoot. However, the officials declined. He was then taken to his farmhouse in Panaiyur near Chennai for a detailed enquiry.

The summons was reportedly issued over the income raked in by the actor following the success of the sports drama Bigil.

The questioning of the actor pertains to his salary for the movie and the hefty profits garnered by Bigil.

Raids were concurrently initiated at over 38 locations in Tamil Nadu related to the AGS Group, which includes AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment, which produced Bigil besides the properties related to movie financier Anbu Chezhiyan.

The searches are still on and unaccounted cash of about Rs. 25 crore was seized from the premises of a Tamil film financier. Also, several documents indicating substantial tax evasion have also been seized, say sources.

Nothing has been recovered from the actor’s house thus far .

Tags: actor vijay, film bigil

Latest From India

These two categories are now heading the list, having outnumbered the suicide figures of those working in the farming sector. Unemployed persons (12,936) were slightly behind those self-employed (13,149) who took their own lives, with the number of farmers taking lives being 10,349. It is now clear that, even while we need to address agrarian distress on a war footing, the challenges posed by unemployment and underemployment have become equally grim.

Creating meaningful livelihood for all the greatest challenge

Khushi added a new chapter in India’s history of dog cardiology.

Gurgaon cocker spaniel India’s first dog to get a pacemaker

Farooq Abdullah (Photo: File)

Opposition questions detention of Farooq Abdullah

Supreme Court

How are you keeping Ayyappa jewellery safe, asks SC

MOST POPULAR

1

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

2

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

3

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

4

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

5

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham