  SC to hear on Friday plea related to breach in PM Modi's security in Punjab
PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2022, 1:10 pm IST
We will list it tomorrow as the first item, the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said on Thursday

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI File Photo)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea to ensure there is no breach in the security of the prime minister in future.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of senior advocate Maninder Singh's submission that a serious breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security took place in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday.

 

After that, the prime minister returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

We will list it tomorrow as the first item, the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said on Thursday.

