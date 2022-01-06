Thursday, Jan 06, 2022 | Last Update : 03:36 PM IST

  India   All India  06 Jan 2022  Delhi Police arrests 'Bulli Bai' app creator from Assam
India, All India

Delhi Police arrests 'Bulli Bai' app creator from Assam

ANI
Published : Jan 6, 2022, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2022, 1:29 pm IST

Several complaints were received by several police stations regarding the listing of Muslim women for 'auction' on the Bulli Bai mobile app

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IFSO Delhi (ANI)
 KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IFSO Delhi (ANI)

New Delhi: Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO), Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested the main conspirator of the 'Bulli Bai' case from Assam on Thursday.

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) IFSO Delhi, informed, "Neeraj Bishnoi, arrested from Assam by Delhi Police Special Cell's IFSO team, is the main conspirator and creator of 'Bulli Bai' on GitHub and the main Twitter account holder of the app. He is being brought to Delhi.

 

Neeraj Bishnoi (20) is a resident of Digambar area of Assam's Jorhat. He is a BTech student of Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal: IFSO

The Bulli Bai case was transferred to the IFSO on Wednesday.

Several complaints were received by several police stations in the country regarding the listing of Muslim women for "auction" on the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year.

Earlier, an engineering student from Bengaluru, a young girl from Uttarakhand, and one of her friends has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, informed police on Wednesday.
"Three people have been arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, including Vishal Kumar Jha and Shweta Singh. The third accused is Shweta's friend," said Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai Police Commissioner.

 

Vishal Kumar has been sent to police custody till January 10 by a Bandra court and Shweta Singh is on a transit remand.

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform.

On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case was registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

 

After both the Delhi and Mumbai police lodged FIR in the matter under relevant sections, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a tweet on Sunday said, "Government of India is working with police organizations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter."

Tags: bulli bai, mobile application, key accused
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A crowded platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the country, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Don't let your guard down thinking Omicron is mild infection, warns AIIMS expert

Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi's security breach: Punjab BJP chief rejects state govt's probe panel

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. (PTI Photo)

Controversy over security of Prime Minister is very unfortunate: Former PM Deve Gowda

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI File Photo)

SC to hear on Friday plea related to breach in PM Modi's security in Punjab

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham