Assembly polls 2022: EC, health officials to review COVID situation today

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in five States, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr VK Pual, Member (Health), Niti Aayog will be meeting the team of Election Commission of India officials today at 11 am, sources said.

Earlier on December 27, 2021, the meeting was held between Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Poll officials where they held discussions over the steps needed to conduct polls in the safest manner during the Omicron pandemic, a variant of COVID-19.

The officials also sought suggestions and a detailed report from Union Health Secretary Bhushan on improving its Covid-19 protocol for poll campaigning, polling days, and the dates of counting.

The Election Commission is prepared for the assembly polls and is expected to announce the dates soon of Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in March and Uttar Pradesh will end in May.