Monday, Jan 06, 2020 | Last Update : 03:05 AM IST

India, All India

Pada Pusti a novel initiative to save poor kids from malnutrition

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jan 6, 2020, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2020, 2:07 am IST

Implementation of unique concept in Odisha has led to drop in infant & maternal mortality rates; women play key role in programme.

Hundreds of poor children and pregnant mothers, who were deprived of Odisha government’s nutrition drive through Anganwadi centres as their habitations remained inaccessible because of geographical constraints, have found a new hope of keeping good health as some organisations have joined hands to reach out to them through their own initiative called Pada Pusti or nutrition programme for hamlets.
 Hundreds of poor children and pregnant mothers, who were deprived of Odisha government’s nutrition drive through Anganwadi centres as their habitations remained inaccessible because of geographical constraints, have found a new hope of keeping good health as some organisations have joined hands to reach out to them through their own initiative called Pada Pusti or nutrition programme for hamlets.

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of poor children and pregnant mothers, who were deprived of Odisha government’s nutrition drive through Anganwadi centres as their habitations remained inaccessible because of geographical constraints, have found a new hope of keeping good health as some organisations have joined hands to reach out to them through their own initiative called Pada Pusti or nutrition programme for hamlets.

This programme, apart from addressing the nutrition requirement of children, has also contributed to bring them into the fold of elementary education.

The interesting fact is that women have been playing a major role in successful implementation of nutrition drive.

The implementing agency got associated with the drive by holding meetings in their respective padas or hamlets, where they explained the need and benefit of pusti or nutrition in building the health of their children.

Debaki Hial, an Anganwadi worker who was instrumental in forming women’s groups in several hamlets in Raghubari gram panchayat under Muniguda block in Rayagada district, said that females, most of whom are illiterate, were explained in their own language about the nutritional value of the locally available crops and how to make different food items with those grains for their children.

“We have trained the local women in making ladoos with different highly nutritious grains and corns and serve them to their children. No longer do they wait for us to cook food and serve them to the infants and children,” said Ms Hial.

In fact, the Pada Pusti programme was launched in 15 villages under the Telanga-padar gram panchayat in 2018 by Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives and Sikshasandhan — two leading development organisations with active support from the government of Odisha under its Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

Now the programme is being implemented in at least 100 villages.

“The main objective of the programme is to bring improvement in the health condition of pregnant women, new mothers, infants in the age group between 7 months and 3 years, and adolescent boys and girls.

Under the programme, children are served cooked food at centres close to their houses,” said Anil, the member secretary of Sikshasandhan.

According to the government rules, an Anganwadi centre can be opened in a village which has a minimum population of 150. Villages having population of less than 150 are tagged to the nearby Anganwadi centre.

A pada is not a full-fledged village. It is a small unit of a few residents and is called a hamlet.

In Odisha, hamlets can be seen in large numbers in Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur.

According to Mr Pradhan, many infants and children suffer from malnutrition and related diseases due to lack of nutritious food. Since most of the hamlets are located in untrodden and inaccessible hilly terrains and forests, the government delivery system fails to reach them.

“Our interventions have borne fruit. There has been significant improvement in the health of infants and children as well as their mothers. Besides, infant mortality and maternal mortality has almost disappeared in the programme implemented hamlets,” said Mr Pradhan.

Apart from nutritional requirements that are being met with, the children at Pada Pusti centres are taught by trained volunteers. Like in government-run Anganwadi centres, the children are given free clothes and books here.

Tags: anganwadi, icds

Latest From India

One indication that the NRC and the CAA have so far not affected India-Bangladesh ties is that the border security forces of both nations held their 49th director- general level talks from December 25 to 30, 2019. India’s Border Security Force’s (BSF) delegation was headed by its DG, Vivek Johri, and Border Guards Bangladesh’s (BGB) delegation was headed by its DG, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Shafeenul Islam.

India-Bangladesh border meet takes place amidst NRC, CAA

US-based renowned cardiologist Dr Indranill Basu Ray on Sunday asserted that yoga is the best way to beat depression, which has become biggest killer disease in the recent past in the country.

Yoga best way to beat depression: Dr Indranill Basu Ray

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Navi Bengaluru on the lines of Navi Mumbai?

Naxal leader Ramanna’s body body being taken for cremation in Bastar.

2 Central panel members decline offer to head Dandakaranya zone

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham