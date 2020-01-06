Monday, Jan 06, 2020 | Last Update : 03:05 AM IST

India, All India

Masked men on rampage at JNU

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Jan 6, 2020, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2020, 1:16 am IST

JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence, said she was attacked by “goons wearing masks”.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. (Photo: PTI)
 JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: At least 30 students and teachers were injured during a clash which broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the university campus on Sunday evening. The clash reportedly erupted during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers’ Association. It was at the request of the JNU administration that the Delhi police entered the campus late in the night to track down the miscreants and also conducted a flag march.

Witnesses said about 50-odd goons, wearing masks and armed with rods and hammers, barged into the hostels around 6.30 pm. They reportedly indulged in stone-throwing and started beating students and teachers. Even students in the girls’ hostels were attacked.

JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence, said she was attacked by “goons wearing masks”. She said: “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up.”. Ms Ghosh, bleeding profusely, was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The JNU administration said the masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around on the campus, damaging property and attacking people, prompting it to call the police to maintain law and order. After violence broke out on the campus, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement: “This is an urgent message for the entire JNU community that there is a law and  order situation on the campus. Masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people. The JNU administration has called the police to maintain order... This is the moment to remain calm and be on alert... Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants.”

A professor, Atul Sood, said the mob threw huge stones and entered the hostels, vandalising property.” He said: “These were not small stones, these were big stones that could have broken our skulls. I fell on the side and when I came out, I saw cars completely vandalised, including my car.”

Accusing the ABVP of working in tandem with outsiders who arrived armed on campus, Saket Moon, vice-president of the students’ union, claimed the mob went from one room to another, “indiscriminately attacking students”. All through, he claimed, the security guards remained “mute spectators”. Terrified students were also seen phoning professors for help.

JNUSU, has claimed some “masked” persons entered the JNU’s Sabarmati and other hostels and thrashed students with sticks and rods. The students’ union has alleged that the attack was orchestrated by the ABVP. It alleged that ABVP “goons” pelted stones and vandalised property at Sabarmati hostel. “The ABVP attackers, with covered faces, are trying to enter Periyar Hostel by climbing the pipes,”  the JNUSU said on Twitter.

The ABVP has, however, alleged that members of the organisation protested against the disruption of Internet, after which they were attacked by members of the Left Unity.  The ABVP claimed its members were brutally attacked by students affiliated to Left student outfits SFI, AISA and DSF.

“Around 25 students have been seriously injured in the attack and there is no information about the whereabouts of 11 students. Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalised by Leftist goons,” the ABVP said.

Hashtagged “#EmergencyinJNU” and “#SOSJNU”, a tweet from the students’ union’s official handle read: “Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other.”

On Saturday, the JNU administration had said students agitating over the hike in hostel fees “ransacked” the server room and “intimidated” the technical staff. The university has been seeing a standoff between students and the administration over the hike in hostel fees for over 70 days.

Late on Sunday night, groups of JNU students protested outside the Delhi police headquarters as Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to police commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take stock of the situation. A joint CP-rank officer will be asked to investigate and submit a report.

JNU alumnus and Union ministers S. Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitaraman have condemned the violence inside the JNU campus unequivocally. Some students claimed former DUSU president Satender Awana, from the ABVP, had also been seen on the campus.

Tags: jawaharlal nehru university, abvp

Latest From India

One indication that the NRC and the CAA have so far not affected India-Bangladesh ties is that the border security forces of both nations held their 49th director- general level talks from December 25 to 30, 2019. India’s Border Security Force’s (BSF) delegation was headed by its DG, Vivek Johri, and Border Guards Bangladesh’s (BGB) delegation was headed by its DG, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Shafeenul Islam.

India-Bangladesh border meet takes place amidst NRC, CAA

Hundreds of poor children and pregnant mothers, who were deprived of Odisha government’s nutrition drive through Anganwadi centres as their habitations remained inaccessible because of geographical constraints, have found a new hope of keeping good health as some organisations have joined hands to reach out to them through their own initiative called Pada Pusti or nutrition programme for hamlets.

Pada Pusti a novel initiative to save poor kids from malnutrition

US-based renowned cardiologist Dr Indranill Basu Ray on Sunday asserted that yoga is the best way to beat depression, which has become biggest killer disease in the recent past in the country.

Yoga best way to beat depression: Dr Indranill Basu Ray

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Navi Bengaluru on the lines of Navi Mumbai?

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham