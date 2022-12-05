PM Modi, several chief ministers to attend all party-meeting on G20 summit

Monday, Dec 05, 2022 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have confirmed their participation in the meeting

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant with former union minister Vijay Goel during the unveiling of a display of the G20 logo at Mandi House Chowk in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
 G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant with former union minister Vijay Goel during the unveiling of a display of the G20 logo at Mandi House Chowk in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of several states and presidents of various political parties will attend the all-party meeting called by the Centre to solicit suggestions for the G20 summit which will be held in India.

Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have confirmed their participation in the meeting which will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, sources said.

During the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to make a presentation about the programmes planned by the government during India's presidency of G20, they said.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

